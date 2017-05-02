Pubdate: Tue, 02 May 2017 Source: Lethbridge Herald (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Lethbridge Herald Contact: http://www.lethbridgeherald.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/239 Author: Melissa Villeneuve Page: A1 OPIOID CRISIS HITS HOME Coalition on opioid use informs council about local issue and efforts to combat problem The rising use of illicit opioids, such as fentanyl, in Canada has become an "epidemic" and Lethbridge isn't immune. On Monday, a local coalition on opioid abuse informed members of city council about the scope of the issue and how, through collaborative efforts, it plans to combat the multi-faceted problem. The coalition was formed last November in response to the rising number of addictions and overdoses related to the dangerous and highly-addictive drug, as well as the resulting consequences such as increased property crime, drug trafficking, public consumption and needle disposal. It includes representatives from the health, police, justice, emergency medical, post-secondary, municipal, education and social service sectors. Dr. Karin Goodison, Medical Officer of Health for Alberta Health Services South Zone, led the presentation, which included: Tom Mountain, Director of Addictions and Mental Health; Lethbridge Police Insp. Tom Ascroft; Lethbridge Fire/EMS Deputy Chief Dana Terry; and Stacey Bourke (executive director) and Jill Manning (managing director) of ARCHES, which provides outreach, education and harm-reduction services for people who use drugs. "This is truly an epidemic," said Goodison. "What we're seeing is an increasing number of deaths year on year from 2011 to 2016." According to AHS statistics, fentanyl overdose deaths across Alberta increased from six in 2011 to 349 in 2016. In just the first six weeks of 2017, the province saw 51 deaths attributed to fentanyl overdose. Province-wide, the rate of fentanyl deaths per 100,000 population doubled from 2.9 in 2014 to 6.1 in 2015 and then rose to 8.1 in 2016. "In South Zone we're also seeing that impact and it's a big problem," said Goodison. When the Calgary area added up the number of deaths due to motor vehicle collisions and homicides, they found the number of fentanyl-related deaths was higher. In addition, life-saving naloxone kits, which help to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdose so an individual can seek medical treatment, now contain three vials instead of two. This is because the drug potency has increased so much that two vials are no longer sufficient. Sometimes three isn't enough either. "We've gone from seeing fentanyl to seeing carfentanil, to seeing other types of products. These are made in labs and you don't know what's in it," said Goodison. "What we're getting is people who sometimes need six vials of naloxone to reverse an overdose. And that's really scary." Lethbridge Fire/EMS are responding to an increasing number of narcotics overdose calls, which has created additional stress on the department. The need to administer naloxone used to be rare, but is now necessary almost on a daily basis, Deputy Chief Dana Terry told council members. Fire/EMS responders administered naloxone 88 times in 2015 and 83 times in 2016, compared to just 11 times in 2013. They are also called upon often to pick up needles disposed in the community, which also was once quite rare. When it comes to the manufacturing of the drugs, Terry says their staff is at risk of being exposed to dangerous products and situations. "We have had different labs in the city we've had to deal with, with our Hazmat team, so they would be the ones called in to deal with those issues. But if you have somebody responding to those calls (for an overdose), they may not know there's a lab in the house." Lethbridge Police Insp. Tom Ascroft said they've seen an increase in property crime, drug-related violent crime and drug trafficking as a result. "We see the property crime that's fuelled by the drug addictions. We see the public order issues, the people consuming drugs in public, the overdoses in public, the needle debris, the drug dealsÂ…" "It's just not the kind of thing people want to see in this community." It's not something the police can "arrest their way out of," Ascroft explained. Although an individual may get sent to jail, it still doesn't take care of the root of the problem. "These people are addicted, so the threat of a criminal charge doesn't hold the same weight as for you or I," he said. "The police certainly have a role to play in this, but arresting the users is not an effective strategy." Only 18 months ago, ARCHES was distributing 3,000-4,000 needles per month. In April, ARCHES distributed 16,000. "We've seen about a four-fold increase in a period of about a year and a half," said Jill Manning, managing director of ARCHES. ARCHES is conducting a needs assessment study to determine whether a supervised consumption site could be beneficial to southern Alberta. The site would provide comprehensive in-house support with medical supervision for drug users. They are surveying up to 200 drug users to see what services they need. "It really needs to come from users to identify where the gaps currently are, what they would benefit from, what would encourage them to use a facility like that if it were to exist," said Manning. There are only two supervised consumption sites in Canada, both in Vancouver. Similar sites have been in use in numerous cities throughout Europe for the past 30 years, with the first one in Switzerland in the 1980s. ARCHES had the opportunity to visit that site, and a few others, a couple months ago. The immediate goal of such a site is to save lives, Manning explained, but there are other benefits as well. It would reduce community health issues such as public consumption and intoxication, reduce needle debris in public areas and reduce stress on police and emergency responder resources. "If all of that is happening within one site and one location, it's much easier to manage and it's a smaller drain on community resources." They hope to have data completed by the end of May, with recommendations by the summer. The provincial government has earmarked funding for potential supervised consumption sites. If they do go ahead with an application, it would go to the federal government as it would require exemption from federal drug laws for the use of the facility. Although it would likely be somewhat controversial, Ascroft agreed a safe consumption site would make sense. "It would get it off the streets, get it out of the library, get it out of the malls, get the needle debris out of the bathrooms, and I think to address this in a more controlled fashion makes a lot of sense." Mayor Chris Spearman said he gets a lot of complaints that the city isn't doing enough to combat crime and drug use. He said "it's a more complex issue" than people think, and it's important to have community organizations working together as a team to get the best advice and response going forward. He noted drug users and addicts are often looking for help, but unsure how to get it without prejudice or stigma attached. The city needs to ensure there are no barriers to accessing help, he said. "Let's realize that it's not any one demographic, that it's across the spectrum - people of different incomes, different abilities - they're all being affected," said Spearman. "We need to make sure that they can get the help that they need so we can solve a significant problem within our community." As a community, Dr. Goodison said we need to look at things we can do to address people experiencing trauma, to address social determinants of health and what leads people to addiction. "Our awareness, our education, and looking at how we can all work together on this, because it's not a problem that's going to be solved all within health or policing... It's going to take the entire community." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt