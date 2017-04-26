Pubdate: Wed, 26 Apr 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Author: Joe Fries Page: A1 CITY ASKS COURT TO HELP WITH POT BATTLE Herbal Green Apothecary remains in operation despite fines, not having business licence City officials have turned to the courts for help shutting down a Penticton marijuana dispensary. A petition was filed Monday in B.C. Supreme Court to seek a sweeping order to close Herbal Green Apothecary and ban owner Jukka Laurio from even possessing marijuana anywhere in Penticton. "It's kind of heavy-handed. They're wasting time and money. I have no signs up, there's no advertising," Laurio said Tuesday. Laurio, who accused the city of trying to "play God," suggested the legal effort is too little, too late with federal decriminalization of marijuana coming as early as next year. He also said he has "formally" closed the dispensary - although The Herald was able to purchase a special brownie Tuesday - and is giving up his lease on the Westminster Avenue building. The petition's legal basis rests on the fact Laurio is operating without a business licence, which was suspended in March following an investigation by city staff that determined marijuana products - rather than the "food and nutrition" items he was permitted to offer - --were being sold on the premises. Besides putting Laurio out of business, the city's proposed order would also reimburse the local government's legal costs and allow a peace officer to "arrest any person who that officer has reasonable and probable grounds to believe is knowingly violating this order." City spokesman Mark Parker said in a statement Tuesday the petition is expected to be heard June 5. "Herbal Greens has continued to operate despite being fined, and the city is now pursuing alternative enforcement measures," he added. Two other marijuana shops, Okanagan Cannaboid Therapy and Green Essence Dispensary, continue to operate openly in Penticton with the blessing of city council, which granted them temporary-use permits in December. Despite those permits, the Penticton RCMP in March sent letters to those two businesses - and Laurio's - threatening to shut them down. The detachment declined comment Tuesday on whether it intends to act on the threat, citing an ongoing investigation. It also declined comment on the city's petition because it's not directly involved with the matter. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt