 
Pubdate: Wed, 26 Apr 2017
Source: Northern News (CN ON)
Copyright: 2017 Northern News
Contact: http://www.northernnews.ca/letters
Website: http://www.northernnews.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2315
Author: Brad Sherrett
Page: A1
Referenced: Cannabis Act: http://mapinc.org/url/Kd46SXou

POT LAWS WILL BE UPHELD

KLOPP commander says laws will be enforced, whatever they are

KIRKLAND LAKE - With the federal government's new marijuana
legislation on the horizon, Kirkland Lake OPP Detachment Commander
Rick Witty says his detachment "will gladly enforce the law as we
always have."

He adds there are things that will change in terms of enforcement but
again they will enforce the law, no matter what is is.

The suite of bills - which would establish 18 as the minimum legal age
to buy pot - was introduced in the House of Commons by Justice
Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale,
Health Minister Jane Philpott and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia
Freeland.

A government news release promises a "strict legal framework" for the
production, sale, distribution and possession of pot, and says selling
cannabis to a minor would for the first time become a specific
criminal offence.

It also promises "significant penalties" for those who engage young
Canadians in "cannabis-related offences" and a "zero tolerance
approach" to drug-impaired driving.

The legislation commits the federal government to additional
investment for licensing, inspection and enforcement challenges, and
promises a "robust" public awareness campaign about the dangers of
impaired driving.

The bills are sure to come under heavy scrutiny in the coming weeks
and months as Ottawa and the provinces and territories hash out the
finer jurisdictional details of major issues like distribution and law
enforcement.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says criminalizing cannabis has not
deterred use among young people, noting products like alcohol and
tobacco are legally available with restrictions.

Once passed, the Liberal bills would make Canada the first member of
the G7 to legalize marijuana for recreational use across the country.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt