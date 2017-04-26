Pubdate: Wed, 26 Apr 2017 Source: Northern News (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Northern News Contact: http://www.northernnews.ca/letters Website: http://www.northernnews.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2315 Author: Brad Sherrett Page: A1 Referenced: Cannabis Act: http://mapinc.org/url/Kd46SXou POT LAWS WILL BE UPHELD KLOPP commander says laws will be enforced, whatever they are KIRKLAND LAKE - With the federal government's new marijuana legislation on the horizon, Kirkland Lake OPP Detachment Commander Rick Witty says his detachment "will gladly enforce the law as we always have." He adds there are things that will change in terms of enforcement but again they will enforce the law, no matter what is is. The suite of bills - which would establish 18 as the minimum legal age to buy pot - was introduced in the House of Commons by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Health Minister Jane Philpott and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. A government news release promises a "strict legal framework" for the production, sale, distribution and possession of pot, and says selling cannabis to a minor would for the first time become a specific criminal offence. It also promises "significant penalties" for those who engage young Canadians in "cannabis-related offences" and a "zero tolerance approach" to drug-impaired driving. The legislation commits the federal government to additional investment for licensing, inspection and enforcement challenges, and promises a "robust" public awareness campaign about the dangers of impaired driving. The bills are sure to come under heavy scrutiny in the coming weeks and months as Ottawa and the provinces and territories hash out the finer jurisdictional details of major issues like distribution and law enforcement. Health Minister Jane Philpott says criminalizing cannabis has not deterred use among young people, noting products like alcohol and tobacco are legally available with restrictions. Once passed, the Liberal bills would make Canada the first member of the G7 to legalize marijuana for recreational use across the country. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt