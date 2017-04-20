Pubdate: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 Source: Prince George Citizen (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Prince George Citizen Contact: http://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/350 Author: Neil Godbout, Managing Editor Page: 6 4/20 A HEADACHE FOR TRUDEAU April 20 is 4/20 on the calendar, the numerical slang long used by marijuana enthusiasts to signify lighting up. This year's 4/20 has major significance because this will be the last year the current laws of the land apply. By this day next year, recreational use of marijuana by Canadian citizens 19 years and older will be legal. More than any other, this election promise made by Justin Trudeau's Liberals shows that Team Sunny Ways didn't really believe they'd win the 2015 federal election. If they honestly thought two years ago that they would be forming a majority government, they never would have made such a reckless vow. The devil, as always, is in the details and it's those details that are so problematic because no one is happy with what's been proposed, meaning there's no amount of B.C. Bud that can tame this political headache for Trudeau. The small but still significant percentage of the population opposed to legalizing pot would loudly oppose any changes to the current laws, making their usual arguments about marijuana being a gateway drug that causes permanent brain damage in young people. On the other side, however, there is a small but significant percentage of the population opposed to any restrictions on cannabis consumption. They were doomed to be disappointed by the distinction between legal use and unrestricted use. "Dude, whadya mean I can't smoke up when I want? I already do!" Alcohol and cigarettes can be purchased and consumed legally by adult Canadians but there are numerous rules and policies in place. Pot will fall under the same umbrella, that paradoxical product that the government permits people to consume (and enjoys tax revenues from their sale) but then actively discourages them from doing so. The complicating factor is that booze and smokes have no medicinal value while pot does, but that's a side issue. Doctors and patients will decide the role of pot when it comes to individual patient care. That has nothing to do with the larger issue of recreational pot. From that standpoint, marijuana has to be considered as potentially harmful and dangerous as alcohol and cigarettes. The science indicates there is no safe amount of exposure to any of these three substances to children without risk of harm. As more studies roll in, particularly the research done over years with large sample populations, the mental and physical health issues to adults brought on by heavy consumption over a large period of time is growing. Pot, like alcohol, has an immediate effect on mental capacity, meaning there is only a tiny amount that can be consumed before it affects the ability to drive, operate heavy machinery or work in any capacity that requires alertness and concentration. In other words, employers will have the same lack of tolerance for being stoned on the job as they do about being drunk. Meanwhile, stoned drivers will lose their licences, their vehicles and possibly their freedom, just like drunk drivers do now. It's perfectly reasonable for governments to restrict who can sell pot, who they can sell it to, when it can be sold and who can legally produce it. In B.C., government liquor stores and private liquor outlets would be the best sellers of recreational pot, due to the stringent regulations and oversight already in place on these outlets. Shoppers know they're getting safe alcohol products from reliable producers, not poisonous moonshine, at the liquor store so the same quality assurance would be in place for pot buyers. That comes with hefty taxes, of course, because government wants to benefit financially from these sales, while also encouraging responsible use of these products. That means legal pot from a legal store will be more expensive than it is from your high school buddy. It will take time, but the convenience and variety of store sales, the safety of knowing the joints haven't been spiked and the social pressure of keeping pot proceeds out of the hands of low-level criminals and organized gangs will eventually outweigh pot smokers looking for contraband bargains. As for home production, people can legally brew beer and wine in their homes but they can't sell it, nor can they make spirits. With pot, four small plants in the basement or backyard will be fine but 20 big plants is trafficking and jail time. So many details, so many complicating factors, so many people unhappy because the new rules are either too loose or too tight. That's already the case with alcohol and cigarettes. Throw in pot and there's another challenge for the Trudeau government. No wonder he sent out his ministers last Thursday to make the announcement, rather than doing it himself. And no wonder he can't wait to kick this issue down the road to the provinces and individual municipalities. - - Managing editor Neil Godbout - --- MAP posted-by: Matt