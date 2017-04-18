 
HALIFAX LANDLORDS' CONCERN GROWING OVER LEGALIZATION

Property owners plan around issues like ventilation, insurance

Landlords' main concerns with marijuana legalization in Nova Scotia
are around protecting tenant's health and possible damage to
buildings, says one advocacy group.

Kevin Russell of Halifax, head of the Investment Property Owners
Association of Nova Scotia's (IPOANS) Cannabis Legalization Committee,
said the proposed federal legislation is causing "a lot of concern"
for property owners as well as tenants with respiratory problems or
small children who are worried about second-hand smoke.

"We're confident that what residents do behind closed doors is their
business. Our concern is when it starts to affect other residents;
that's when it becomes a bigger issue," said Russell Monday.

Under the possible legalization, each household would be allowed four
plants, but tenants growing in rental units is a concern for landlords.

"There's building code considerations. Will we have to change
ventilation?" said Russell.

As a property owner, Russell said he's worried a high-humidity growing
environment might damage rental buildings, and special grow lights
could become a fire hazard.

"(Tenants growing marijuana) may affect insurance premiums or even the
ability to get insurance, we don't know at this point," said Russell.
In a case in February, a landlord in Kelowna, B.C. had insurance
pulled from his building because of a tenant's legal medical marijuana
grow-op.

One landlord association, the Canadian Federation of Apartment
Associations, is lobbying for the federal government to ban growing
marijuana in rented units or multi-unit buildings altogether in future
legislation.

Russell said that after legalization, recreational marijuana users
should take some precautions to minimize the effect on other people.
