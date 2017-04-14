 
Pubdate: Fri, 14 Apr 2017
Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB)
Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun
Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor
Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67
Author: Kellie Leitch
Page: 15

JUSTIN TRUDEAU IS TELLING OUR YOUNG PEOPLE THAT IT'S OKAY TO DO DRUGS

This week, the Trudeau Liberals introduced The Cannabis Act,
legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

I am opposed to this legislation and I will vote against it, but the
Liberals will use their majority to pass it.

So when I am elected prime minister in 2019, I will repeal this
legislation.

Marijuana, like other pharmaceuticals, is a harmful drug and dangerous
when not used under the supervision of a physician. As a physician, I
know the impact this drug can have on the developing brains of
children and young people. This is clear from the research, which
shows that young people who use marijuana have lower high school
graduation rates, which puts their future in jeopardy. Worse, the
science shows that marijuana use in 18 to 25 year olds can result in
brain deformities.

Despite this, a government that purports to rely on evidence-based
decision-making is going to legalize this drug.

By legalizing marijuana, the government is condoning its use. This is
explicit when the government says it is legal for a young person,
under the age of 18, to possess up to 5 grams of marijuana.

This sends the wrong message to the young people of Canada. We have
dedicated education and health resources to counter drugs, With the
introduction of this bill, Justin Trudeau is undoing decades of work.

Justin Trudeau is telling our young people that it is okay to do
drugs.

This is a blatant attempt by Trudeau to try and buy the votes of young
people. It is irresponsible and ill-considered. It is a bad idea that
will have harmful consequences for young Canadians and Canadian
society and responsible taxpayers will be left to clean up the mess.

Of the three leading candidates in the race for the leadership of the
Conservative Party of Canada, I am the only one who is opposed to the
legalization of marijuana. This is in spite of the fact that less than
one year ago Conservative Party members reaffirmed our opposition to
legalization at our annual policy convention.

Maxime Bernier is campaigning arm-in-arm with the convicted drug
trafficker Marc Emery.

Kevin O'Leary supports giving drug addicts free, taxpayer funded
heroin.

Both of these candidates are closer to Liberals on drug policy than
they are to Conservatives. They oppose our policy on this matter, they
oppose our members, but they support Justin Trudeau.

I am the only candidate capable of winning who has a common sense
approach to marijuana - keeping it illegal and out of the hands of
children.

I am the only one with a Conservative position on this
issue.

I am the only one who offers a clear Conservative contrast to Justin
Trudeau, on this issue as on so many more.

That is why I am the candidate who will defeat Justin Trudeau in 2019,
because, unlike my two opponents, I am a true Conservative.

Victory in 2019 will come from giving the Canadian people a clear
alternative to the Liberals. A Conservative Party remade in the image
of Justin Trudeau, like the one that Maxime Bernier and Kevin O'Leary
want, may make the elites happy but it does a disservice to the
millions of Canadians who want common sense Conservative policies.
