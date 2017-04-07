Pubdate: Fri, 07 Apr 2017 Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/531 Author: Ron Seymour Page: A1 NOT JUST ANYWHERE COULD GO TO POT Special zoning, prohibited areas proposed for sale of pot in Kelowna Pot shops could be banned along Bernard Avenue, Ellis Street and Pandosy Street even after the drug is legalized, Kelowna city council will hear Monday. City staff recommend that "prohibited areas" be created, in which the drug could not be sold even if the federal government moves forward as expected with its plan to legalize marijuana. People wanting to sell pot commercially would need to obtain a special zoning for their property, similar to regulations already in place for privately owned liquor outlets, staff suggest. The overall intent of the recommendations is to prevent a free-for-all from developing post-legalization, with pot shops popping up everywhere in the Central Okanagan. "(We) are working with neighbouring municipalities in an effort to move forward with a co-ordinated approach to future land use regulation for the retail sale/dispensing of marijuana," community planning manager Ryan Smith writes in a report to council. While Ottawa is expected to legalize marijuana, municipal authorities believe they will still have considerable power to regulate where pot can be sold. Currently, it is illegal for anyone to sell marijuana, but pot shops are nevertheless appearing in many communities, with the operators banking their establishments will be accepted once the drug is legalized. But there are no guarantees existing pot shops will be permitted to continue operating where they are currently located after legalization of the drug, Smith warns. "Staff are concerned that those taking the risk to invest in such a way prior to formal law/policy from the federal government, and regulation from local government, may run into future conflict with land use regulations," Smith says. For now, city staff propose an amendment to the zoning typically used for retail operations to specifically exclude the retail sale of marijuana. That would make it clear, Smith says, that the current pot shops are illegal. After federal legalization of the drug, staff suggest, council should adopt a new zoning designation specifically for pot shops. That would require operators to go through a rezoning process for their properties, and allow neighbours to comment. As well, pot shops could still be banned from some "prohibited areas," staff suggest, such as downtown streets with high pedestrian traffic, as well as spots deemed too close to public parks and schools. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt