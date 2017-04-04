Pubdate: Tue, 04 Apr 2017 Source: Globe and Mail (Canada) Copyright: 2017 The Globe and Mail Company Contact: http://www.theglobeandmail.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/168 Author: Oliver Moore Page: A5 TTC UNION LOSES BID TO BLOCK RANDOM TESTING FOR DRUGS, ALCOHOL A judge has cleared the way for random testing of most Toronto Transit Commission employees, accepting evidence that "there is a demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC which is currently hard to detect and verify." In a decision handed down Monday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Frank Marrocco refused a union application for an injunction that would have stopped the testing. "The workplace is literally the City of Toronto and, as a result, all the people who move about in the city, whether or not they are passengers on the TTC, have an interest in the TTC safely taking its passengers from one place to another," Justice Marrocco wrote. The TTC said it plans to start the random testing for drugs and alcohol later this month. The agency employs about 14,000 people and 10,000 of them - those deemed to be in "safetysensitive" jobs, as well as those in designated management positions and all executives - will be subject to periodic breathalyzers and drug tests. These employees will have a 1 in 5 chance of being tested each year. Penalties for failing a test, or refusing to take one, will range up to and including dismissal. In its argument, the TTC cited three incidents in 2015 alone in which transit vehicles involved in collisions were being operated by people who subsequently tested positive for drugs. One of the operators showed signs of opiates, another turned up cannabinoids, related to the use of medical marijuana, and the test for the third, who it transpired "had a disability relating to substance use," showed evidence of cocaine. "The TTC felt it could wait no longer, given the increasing number of positive workplace test results and test refusals it has seen, thereby potentially compromising employee and public safety," the agency said in a statement, explaining why it pushed for random testing even as an earlier testing regimen was undergoing a slow arbitration process. In the ATU local 113's own statement, secretary-treasurer Kevin Morton said the union was "disappointed" with the judge's decision and that it was "more energized than ever" to keep fighting the policy at arbitration. "Starting tomorrow, we'll be back at arbitration to overturn a bad policy that is nothing more than an abuse of employer power against the hard-working women and men who safely move this city," the union statement concluded. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt