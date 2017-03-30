 
Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017
Source: Alaska Highway News (CN BC)
Copyright: 2017 Glacier Interactive Media
Contact:  http://www.alaskahighwaynews.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/716
Author: Aleisha Hendry

BRING ON THE LEGALIZED MARIJUANA

Rumour has it the federal government is going to put forth legislation
to have marijuana legalized by Canada Day, 2018.

I feel like it was a missed opportunity to not have it legalized on
Canada Day this year, being the 150th and all, but what do I know?

I for one am stoked that this is finally happening. As I've stated in
the past, I am in favour of legalizing pot. Legalize and tax the
daylights out of it. You want to see a nation's debt drastically
reduced? That would be one way to do it.

Obviously, this doesn't mean that it's going to be a free for all on
weed. Each province would be in charge of regulating sales, or the
legal age to purchase.

Yeah, there will be the odd parent that will boot for their kid, much
like they do for alcohol and cigarettes, but that's better than buying
it in a back alley from some sketchbag, isn't it?

Honestly, I'd feel a lot better about people buying it from a
dispensary where it's not been mixed with anything weird (cocaine,
fentanyl, bathroom cleaner). Keeping it out of the hands of dealers
helps keep it out of the hands of the children.

Technology is advancing to the point that there are devices police can
use to determine if someone is driving under the influence, and no one
gets a nasty criminal record for have a joint on their person.

This can only be a good thing for this country.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt