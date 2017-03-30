Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017 Source: Alaska Highway News (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Glacier Interactive Media Contact: http://www.alaskahighwaynews.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/716 Author: Aleisha Hendry BRING ON THE LEGALIZED MARIJUANA Rumour has it the federal government is going to put forth legislation to have marijuana legalized by Canada Day, 2018. I feel like it was a missed opportunity to not have it legalized on Canada Day this year, being the 150th and all, but what do I know? I for one am stoked that this is finally happening. As I've stated in the past, I am in favour of legalizing pot. Legalize and tax the daylights out of it. You want to see a nation's debt drastically reduced? That would be one way to do it. Obviously, this doesn't mean that it's going to be a free for all on weed. Each province would be in charge of regulating sales, or the legal age to purchase. Yeah, there will be the odd parent that will boot for their kid, much like they do for alcohol and cigarettes, but that's better than buying it in a back alley from some sketchbag, isn't it? Honestly, I'd feel a lot better about people buying it from a dispensary where it's not been mixed with anything weird (cocaine, fentanyl, bathroom cleaner). Keeping it out of the hands of dealers helps keep it out of the hands of the children. Technology is advancing to the point that there are devices police can use to determine if someone is driving under the influence, and no one gets a nasty criminal record for have a joint on their person. This can only be a good thing for this country. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt