 
Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017
Source: Toronto Star (CN ON)
Copyright: 2017 The Toronto Star
Contact:  http://www.thestar.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/456
Author: Sammy Hudes
Page: GT5

POLICE SEARCH FOUR POT DISPENSARIES, CHARGE NINE PEOPLE

Raids a response to breach of zoning, bylaws reported by city,
constable says

Toronto police raided four marijuana dispensaries Tuesday, charging
nine people with drug-related offences, just days after reports that
Ottawa would introduce legislation next month to legalize pot by
Canada Day 2018. Toronto police spokesperson Const. Victor Kwong said
the raids weren't meant to target average marijuana users.

"I know that it seems like we're just shutting down places for
marijuana, but it's no different than people would expect us to
investigate a grocery store if they were selling things that were not
tested to be safe for consumption," Kwong said Wednesday.

Rather, he said, police are responding in cases where the city has
notified them about locations with more widespread issues.

"It's when we've been notified by the city that there are
contraventions to the zoning and bylaws," Kwong said. "It's when
undercover operations have shown that they don't check for age, for
any other type of medical need or credentials and when they're selling
things that have not passed any type of safety inspection. That's when
search warrants are applied for."

The raids occurred between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The first
took place at Buds 4 Life on Broadview Ave. south of Gerrard St. E.
Five people were charged with drug-related offences, and one also
faces weapons charges.

Police said they seized 1,146 grams of marijuana, 51 grams of
"shatter," a cannabis extract, 21 grams of hashish, two concealed
steel expandable batons and $15,190.

Cassandra Higgins, 26, Robertha Johnson, 25, Victoria Robbins, 23,
Melanie Marshall-Lazou, 25, and Brennan Steinberg, 30, were each
charged with possession of an illegal substance following the Buds 4
Life raid. They were also charged with possession for the purpose of
trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. Steinberg
was additionally charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

At 6 p.m., police raided Canadian Green, at Bloor St. W. and Lansdowne
Ave., and Village Cannabis Dispensary, on Church St. south of Maitland
St. No arrests were made at either location.

Police raided The Open Dispensary at 801 Queen St. W. at 8:20 p.m. and
four people were charged with drug-related offences.

"It's crazy for so many reasons," Toronto lawyer and cannabis advocate
Paul Lewin said. He said it was "morally wrong" for police to carry
out the raids as the federal government gets set to legalize marijuana
and blamed the Liberals for not having an interim enforcement plan as
it studies how to do so.

"They've really created a complete mess for police and prosecutors
throughout the country," Lewin said. "This is at a time in which we
have scarce judicial resources. Police budgets are tight, courts only
have so much time, we only have so many judges and so many prosecutors
and we're going to waste court time with this?"

Moments before police arrived at Village Cannabis Dispensary on
Tuesday, patron Froses Berkovitch described the atmosphere as "very
peaceful."

Several police officers were seen still inside the dispensary at about
7 p.m., while nearly a dozen people protested outside.

Berkovitch said that as he was getting ready to leave, police showed
up and told patrons that if they were not working there to leave
immediately.

Berkovitch streamed the event in real-time via Facebook Live and put
out a call to action.

Mark Harrison, a manager at the Village Cannabis Dispensary, said
police took about 10 pounds of their product. The dispensary was
formerly known as Cannabis Culture, and had already been raided this
month. That brand was co-owned by prominent marijuana activists Marc
and Jodie Emery, who were arrested on a number of drug-related charges
March 8.

- - With files from Hina Alam and Andrej Ivanov
