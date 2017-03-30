Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017 Source: Mid-North Monitor (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Mid-north Monitor Contact: http://www.midnorthmonitor.com/letters Website: http://www.midnorthmonitor.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2442 Author: Helen Morley Page: A1 NEW DRUG STRATEGIES BEING PUT INTO PLACE The La Cloche Foot hills Drug Strategy ( LFDS) met on Wednesday, March 8 to discuss needle exchange programs, new marijuana legislation and opioid abuse in this area. Representatives were present from the Sudbury and District Health Unit, Sud bury and District Social Services Board, Espanola Police Services, M'Chigeeng Health Services, Espanola and Area Family Health Team, as well as Sagamok Anishnawbek Community Wellness. Aimee Bel anger, public health nurse with SDHU and chair of LFDS, discussed staff at the SDHU receiving training for the needle exchange program. Belanger said she is hoping to have it up and running in the spring. Mark Forsythe, an alternative program worker with M'Chi ge eng and M'Nendamowin Health Services on Manitoulin Island, said there is a needle exchange program in effect on the island, and there will be some training done in Espanola. There will be an upcoming presentation scheduled. Fern Assinewe, Community Wellness director for Sagamok, would like to see training for that area as well. A needle exchange program has just been implemented there in the couple of weeks. It was also mentioned t hat public works people will need safety protocol training to know how to safely handle discarded needles. Brenda Stankiewicz, public health nurse with SDHU, updated the members on t he upcoming legalization of marijuana. While the date set for legalization is April 20 at 4: 20 p.m ., Stankiewicz says Bill Blair, former Toronto police chief, is still touring the provinces to get input from law enforcement people. He is one of two parliamentary secretaries to the minister of justice. It was interesting that the tobacco industry also weighed in on the issue of smoking. Stankiewicz says they would like to see the legal smoking age increased from 18 to age 21. Katie Wiebenga, with SDHU, said it is important to keep the minimum age to purchase marijuana at 25. This is because the brain is still developing until that age. It was agreed as well that children should definitely not have access to the drug. It was also recommended that there be zero tolerance for marijuana usage when behind the wheel. She pointed out that with cannabis intoxication there is a delayed reaction time, which increases the possibility of becoming involved in an accident. If there is any amount in the driver' s system they are legally impaired. When it comes to testing, it was agreed that a swab should be used instead of a blood test. Marijuana can be detected in the blood for days after its use. From the law enforcement perspective, Edwards said there is a standard field sobriety test, and from there an expert can be called in. The federal government will need to have in place laws concerning the cultivation and sale of marijuana. It is the view of the LFDS that there should be no personal cultivation, sale or sharing. Provincial laws should also mandate that there will be no public smoking of pot or social sharing. They would also like to see local municipal bylaws mandating no personal growing of marijuana, store front selling or sharing. Ideally, the LFDS would like to see a mail- to-order system instead of stores selling since it would be easier to track. Edwards weighed in on this suggestion saying it is unlikely that people would be willing to wait three days to receive an order by mail and would probably turn to an illegal source. If there was one store in the community, which was authorized to sell marijuana that would lessen the illegal buying. "Every community needs a store front. Don't sell to minors." He went on to say that minors would not be allowed into such a store and they should not be allowed in liquor stores either. There was a question raised as to why marijuana could not be sold in the same outlet as liquor. The answer from Belanger and Wiebenga was it would be unwise to have pot smoking linked with drinking as it would be dangerous to combine the two drugs. Forsythe pointed out that some marijuana currently sold illegally is already being cut by other illegal drugs, such as cocaine, to try and get users hooked on more expensive, addictive drugs. When it comes to opioids, Stankiewicz said there is a federal and provincial opioid strategy. There are currently a number of actions being taken. "High dose opioids are no longer available in our community." The federal government is making millions available to the provinces and municipalities. In fact, she said Ottawa was given $ 2.5 million for their opioid strategy. Ottawa Public Health is planning to create more detox and treatment centres. The concern in the LaCloche Foothills area are t he drugs fentanyl and, a new opioid, carfentanil, which is described as a synthetic opioid analgesic. It is also the most potent opioid known. Its raw appearance looks just like table salt. However, just a few granules can trigger a fatal overdose. It can also be sold as powder, blotter paper, tablets and spray. The current treatment for opioid overdose is a medication called naloxone, which reverses the effects of the opioid. Naloxone is available as an injection or intranasal spray. Forsythe, pointed out t hat naloxone must be room temperature at all times. He said he would like to train individuals to train others from health units, hospitals, police services, firefighters, search and rescue, as well as other community service providers in how to administer naloxone. Belanger agreed that na lox one training is needed in Espanola as t here are currently 40 interested people waiting to be trained. Health Canada will be providing more information about naloxone training for First Nations. While most of the naloxone kits available are injection, Edwards mentioned that the police would only be interested in the intra nasal kits. Pharmacies will also have free naloxone kits available for those who might need them. It is currently planned to send a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, by the end of this month, outlining the concerns of LFDS and their recommendations regarding marijuana legalization. Before this is done, all members will get a chance to respond with their approval or changes. Once the final draft is approved the letter will be send out to both the provincial and federal governments. The Liberal government have announced a legislation is coming in April that will legalize marijuana by Canada Day 2018.