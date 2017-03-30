 
Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017
Source: Metro (Vancouver, CN BC)
Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada
Contact:  http://www.metronews.ca/vancouver
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3775
Author: Wanyee Li

ACTIVISTS' HEARTS SET ON SUNSET BEACH

Protesters and tokers refuse to change 4-20 event venue

It looks like tens of thousands of people will flock to Sunset Beach
on April 20th this year to smoke and to buy marijuana from hundreds of
booths regardless of whether city politicians like it or not.

Vancouver city council was originally going to consider finding a new
location for this year's 4/20 rally but event organizers made it clear
with less than a month to go, it was too late. The race to find a new
location was triggered by the Vancouver Park Board's vote to reject
organizers' permit application for Sunset Beach.

"To be having this discussion just a few weeks before the event that
will have thousands of people and hundreds of booths  would just end
up making a big disaster," said marijuana advocate and 4/20 organizer
Dana Larsen.

"Yesterday, we had another site meeting at Sunset Beach and we are
committed to that place. And frankly Sunset Beach is a wonderful place
for the event."

City council relented. Coun. Adriane Carr intended to put forward a
motion that would have city staff find a new location for this year's
4/20 event but changed it before Wednesday's meeting so staff would
focus on next year's event.

The motion on notice passed.

But Carr says there are still concerns around having the event take
place in a residential area like the West End, or near the Pacific
National Exhibit (PNE). She says council received immediate feedback
from East Vancouver residents when event organizers suggested PNE as
an alternative to Sunset Beach.

"The city has to recognize [the event's] impact on neighbourhoods,"
said Carr.

"We heard loud and clear from people around the PNE area, for example,
with a flood of emails into council that they were not happy with the
idea it may be at the PNE."

But Larsen says it's either Sunset Beach or the PNE. He rejected
suggestions that 4/20 could be held on one of the city's empty
commercial or industrial, lots.

"We don't want to be in a parking lot where there's concrete
everywhere," he said, citing safety concerns around heat stroke as
well as aesthetic concerns.

Larsen wants 4/20 to be not only a permitted event, but also an event
that has the city's full support.

"I find it kind of insulting. I think [the city] should be celebrating
our event. We attract people all over the Lower Mainland and honestly,
all over the world," he said.

"If it was any other kind of event, other than cannabis, they would be
all over it. They would be praising us for bringing people to the city."

As for this year's 4/20 event, Larsen emphasized he still wants to
cover costs associated with the event but that it may be difficult
without a permit.

Last year's 4/20 rally cost the city $148,000 in total, including
$99,400 for policing costs, according to park board commissioner Sarah
Kirby-Yung, who was speaking at Wednesday's council meeting on behalf
of the park board.

Carr says she expects city staff will continue to work with 4/20 event
organizers to ensure the rally goes as smoothly as possible, despite
the reality the event will not be permitted this year.

"It's a big cost to the city. But of course we take that on because it
is our obligation to protect the public," she said.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt