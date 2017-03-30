Pubdate: Thu, 30 Mar 2017 Source: Metro (Vancouver, CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/vancouver Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3775 Author: Wanyee Li ACTIVISTS' HEARTS SET ON SUNSET BEACH Protesters and tokers refuse to change 4-20 event venue It looks like tens of thousands of people will flock to Sunset Beach on April 20th this year to smoke and to buy marijuana from hundreds of booths regardless of whether city politicians like it or not. Vancouver city council was originally going to consider finding a new location for this year's 4/20 rally but event organizers made it clear with less than a month to go, it was too late. The race to find a new location was triggered by the Vancouver Park Board's vote to reject organizers' permit application for Sunset Beach. "To be having this discussion just a few weeks before the event that will have thousands of people and hundreds of booths would just end up making a big disaster," said marijuana advocate and 4/20 organizer Dana Larsen. "Yesterday, we had another site meeting at Sunset Beach and we are committed to that place. And frankly Sunset Beach is a wonderful place for the event." City council relented. Coun. Adriane Carr intended to put forward a motion that would have city staff find a new location for this year's 4/20 event but changed it before Wednesday's meeting so staff would focus on next year's event. The motion on notice passed. But Carr says there are still concerns around having the event take place in a residential area like the West End, or near the Pacific National Exhibit (PNE). She says council received immediate feedback from East Vancouver residents when event organizers suggested PNE as an alternative to Sunset Beach. "The city has to recognize [the event's] impact on neighbourhoods," said Carr. "We heard loud and clear from people around the PNE area, for example, with a flood of emails into council that they were not happy with the idea it may be at the PNE." But Larsen says it's either Sunset Beach or the PNE. He rejected suggestions that 4/20 could be held on one of the city's empty commercial or industrial, lots. "We don't want to be in a parking lot where there's concrete everywhere," he said, citing safety concerns around heat stroke as well as aesthetic concerns. Larsen wants 4/20 to be not only a permitted event, but also an event that has the city's full support. "I find it kind of insulting. I think [the city] should be celebrating our event. We attract people all over the Lower Mainland and honestly, all over the world," he said. "If it was any other kind of event, other than cannabis, they would be all over it. They would be praising us for bringing people to the city." As for this year's 4/20 event, Larsen emphasized he still wants to cover costs associated with the event but that it may be difficult without a permit. Last year's 4/20 rally cost the city $148,000 in total, including $99,400 for policing costs, according to park board commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung, who was speaking at Wednesday's council meeting on behalf of the park board. Carr says she expects city staff will continue to work with 4/20 event organizers to ensure the rally goes as smoothly as possible, despite the reality the event will not be permitted this year. "It's a big cost to the city. But of course we take that on because it is our obligation to protect the public," she said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt