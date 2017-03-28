Pubdate: Tue, 28 Mar 2017 Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329 Author: Jacquie Miller Page: 3 PROMISES DON'T HELP 'BUDTENDERS' Pot-shop workers confused by raids, legalization Canadians may be able to celebrate Canada Day in 2018 by legally smoking a joint, but that's small consolation to the 21-year-old clerk who was working the security desk at the Cannabis Culture shop on Bank Street on Monday. He shrugged off the news that the federal government plans to have all the regulations in place for legal pot by July 1, 2018. That's the timeline reported by CBC, citing unnamed sources. The government had promised to introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana this spring. "I'm hoping, but I have my doubts," said the 'budtender,' one of five people arrested on May 9 when police raided the shop. "All they do is lie," he said, expressing a common suspicion among those in the "cannabis community" of government promises. The man didn't want his identity revealed because after he was charged with drug trafficking he was released with conditions that included not going into a marijuana dispensary. He was sitting at the front desk of the Bank Street shop, checking IDs and buzzing a steady stream of customers into the back room that contains dried weed and other cannabis products. He shrugged. "I have a seventh grade education. I can't really get a job anywhere else. I have bills. I can't just sit at home and be broke." Cannabis Culture is paying the legal fees for the five clerks who were charged during the raid. They are to appear in court Wednesday, when supporters are planning a rally in front of the courthouse. Fellow budtender Ming Saad called police raids on the illegal shops "ridiculous." Ottawa police have raided 14 dispensaries since November, arresting 29 people. "They're going to be legalizing it. I don't understand why they are wasting so much money." Cannabis activists such as she aren't willing to wait any longer, she said. "We don't want to keep people away from their medication, or their recreational use. I believe I'm doing something that's helping people, even if at the end of the day I'm in handcuffs." It's widely expected the federal government will license and control the production of marijuana but give provinces the power to decide where it will be sold. A federal task force that studied the issue recommended that provinces work in "close collaboration" with municipalities. The City of Ottawa should start getting ready now, says Counc. Riley Brockington, vice-chair of the city's community and protective services committee. The city can start consulting with the community and with businesses interesting in selling marijuana, says Brockington. In Vancouver, for-profit dispensaries pay a $30,000 business licence and have restrictions on their location and operation. Brockington says he'd like to see Ottawa adopt similar regulations once pot is legal. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt