Pubdate: Thu, 23 Mar 2017 Source: Toronto Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.torontosun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://torontosun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/457 Author: Jack Boland Page: 45 COPS RAID POT SHOP AGAIN Marijuana, cash seized from Cannabis Culture stores Cannabis Culture has been clipped again. The Broadview Ave. and Queen St. E. pot shop was raided just after noon Wednesday by uniformed and undercover Toronto Police officers. Two warrants were executed by police at the Leslieville location and a second one at St. Clair Ave. E. in East York, according to a Toronto Police spokesman. Before 2 p.m., several large evidence bags yielded copious amounts of bud, cash and unknown containers, which were loaded into the rear of a police minivan on Queen E. During a 30-minute period, at least 50 people came up to the front doors of the former bank, jiggling the locked door and peering inside the shop only to turn away after spotting uniformed officers. One possible patron rolled up in a high-end Audi and tried twice to enter the building. On March 9, police raided five Toronto stores, one in Hamilton, and one in Vancouver, as well as private residences in Toronto, Vancouver, and Stoney Creek. Cannabis Culture owners Marc Emery and wife Jodie - who are associated with the stores - were arrested in Toronto and face several charges, including trafficking, and possession. Marc was also charged with failing to comply with recognizance. At the time of the raids, Acting Insp. Steve Watts alleged that the amount of drugs and cash seized at the shops "can only be supplied by illegitimate sources often tied to organized crime." They were released a day later from Old City Hall courts, along with three other franchisee members, on $30,000 bail each, with their next court appearances set for April 21. Toronto Police spokesman Mark Pugash said the warrants executed Wednesday are part of an ongoing investigation. - - With files from Kevin Connor - --- MAP posted-by: Matt