LAW NOT THE TOP DRUG USE ISSUE

Ronald Reagan once quipped that the government's view of the economy could be summed up as follows: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. If it stops moving, subsidize it.

For better or for worse, the Canadian government seems to have decided that marijuana has been on the move long enough to start taxing and regulating it.

For the uninitiated, legalizing marijuana would mean that the drug would be available for purchase but regulated by the government -- similar to alcohol or tobacco. The difference is that marijuana is far cheaper to produce at scale than either of those two. In fact, marijuana would be so cheap to produce at scale that analysts suggest it might even make sense for businesses to give it away as a complimentary product, similar to ketchup packets or sugar packets.

Decriminalizing marijuana, on the other hand, would mean that the drug is not available for legal purchase but possessing it and using it would not longer be considered a crime.

Obviously, there are rigorous and impassioned arguments on all sides. Since we see so many cases of addictions at Siloam Mission -- and believe me, marijuana pales in comparison to legal drugs like tobacco and alcohol, both of which have killed far too many of our friends -- I'm often asked what I think about the issue.

My conservative friends argue that legalizing marijuana would put our children at risk by exposing them to drugs. When it comes to alcohol and tobacco, they argue people need to make their own choices about their health and take responsibility for their actions.

My liberal friends argue that legalizing marijuana would create tax revenue on a commodity that is already readily available to anyone who wants it. Regulating it would make it safer for society, not more dangerous. When it comes to alcohol and tobacco, they make the same argument as my conservative friends.

To be honest, I'm not sure it matters either way. Economists will tell you that most drugs have a very inelastic demand. That means if you raise the price of the product or if you find a way to decrease supply, people will still buy at the same quantity -- which only means higher revenue and profit for those selling it. The only way drugs like marijuana become less profitable -- and in turn less prolific -- is by decreasing the demand.

Our problem isn't the availability of drugs -- it's that the demand for drugs, be it legal or illegal, is simply too high.

All of us have seen people die from cancer related to cigarette smoking. Fentanyl has taken thousands of lives and has become a plague of the addicted. Addictions are always devastating to individuals and families. Beyond the personal price, they also cost our society millions of dollars in social services and lost productivity.

My worry isn't whether marijuana is illegal, decriminalized or legalized. My worry is changing behaviour to make sure demand for drugs goes down in the first place. That's a daunting task -- but whatever we're doing right now isn't working.

Floyd Perras is executive director of strategic initiatives at Siloam Mission.