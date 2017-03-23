 
Pubdate: Thu, 23 Mar 2017
Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC)
Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers
Contact:  http://www.pentictonherald.ca/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664
Author: James Miller
Page: A3

POT SHOP GIVING UP BATTLE

Jukka Laurio says he is closing Herbal Green medical marijuana
dispensary effective immediately

He assured (city) staff that he was not selling cannabis. Staff were
deceived by Mr. Laurio - clearly the products he's selling have
cannabis in them.

After multiple clashes with city hall, Jukka Laurio has agreed to shut
down his Herbal Green medical marijuana dispensary effective
immediately.

The pot advocate and two-time mayoral candidate was back in front of
council Tuesday for "illegally selling cannabis products without a
licence."

At the meeting, staff reviewed a detailed timeline, which began with a
new licence being granted for 256 Westminster Ave. W. on Nov. 9, 2016,
to operate a "food and nutritional retail store."

The string of events included a denial by the city on Feb. 28 to
operate the business as a non-profit organization.

"He assured (city) staff that he was not selling cannabis. Staff were
deceived by Mr. Laurio - clearly the products he's selling have
cannabis in them," bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert told council.

Pot products and other items such as honey, which contains
tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), were sold on the second floor of the
building. The main floor has operated as a small cafe for the past
four years.

Numerous tickets were issued to the business, and all were challenged
by Laurio.

Siebert suggested a civil injunction through the Supreme Court but
warned legal costs could range between $5,000 and $20,000.

Laurio said he's "willing to discuss them and negotiate" payment of
unpaid fines and, if not, will be happy to challenge the issue in court.

"It has been an admirable struggle and I've enjoyed the process,"
Laurio told council. "You've all been very noble adversaries. I think
a lot of public education come out of this and a lot of productive
things happened."

Laurio said he will continue to operate the Rush In and Finnish Cafe
as a coffee shop but remains uncertain as to what he will do with the
remainder of the building.

Coun. Helena Konanz asked Laurio if he had a false business licence
for Herbal Green.

"It wasn't false, it just wasn't fully disclosed," Laurio answered,
drawing chuckles from the audience.
