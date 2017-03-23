Pubdate: Thu, 23 Mar 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Author: James Miller Page: A3 POT SHOP GIVING UP BATTLE Jukka Laurio says he is closing Herbal Green medical marijuana dispensary effective immediately He assured (city) staff that he was not selling cannabis. Staff were deceived by Mr. Laurio - clearly the products he's selling have cannabis in them. After multiple clashes with city hall, Jukka Laurio has agreed to shut down his Herbal Green medical marijuana dispensary effective immediately. The pot advocate and two-time mayoral candidate was back in front of council Tuesday for "illegally selling cannabis products without a licence." At the meeting, staff reviewed a detailed timeline, which began with a new licence being granted for 256 Westminster Ave. W. on Nov. 9, 2016, to operate a "food and nutritional retail store." The string of events included a denial by the city on Feb. 28 to operate the business as a non-profit organization. "He assured (city) staff that he was not selling cannabis. Staff were deceived by Mr. Laurio - clearly the products he's selling have cannabis in them," bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert told council. Pot products and other items such as honey, which contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), were sold on the second floor of the building. The main floor has operated as a small cafe for the past four years. Numerous tickets were issued to the business, and all were challenged by Laurio. Siebert suggested a civil injunction through the Supreme Court but warned legal costs could range between $5,000 and $20,000. Laurio said he's "willing to discuss them and negotiate" payment of unpaid fines and, if not, will be happy to challenge the issue in court. "It has been an admirable struggle and I've enjoyed the process," Laurio told council. "You've all been very noble adversaries. I think a lot of public education come out of this and a lot of productive things happened." Laurio said he will continue to operate the Rush In and Finnish Cafe as a coffee shop but remains uncertain as to what he will do with the remainder of the building. Coun. Helena Konanz asked Laurio if he had a false business licence for Herbal Green. "It wasn't false, it just wasn't fully disclosed," Laurio answered, drawing chuckles from the audience. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt