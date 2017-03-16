Pubdate: Thu, 16 Mar 2017 Source: NOW Magazine (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 NOW Communications Inc. Contact: http://www.nowtoronto.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/282 Author: Kieran Delamont Page: 14 SMOKE ALARM Police crackdown on Cannabis Culture dispensaries clouds future of Prince of Pot The faint smell of marijuana smoke hung in the halls of Old City Hall on Friday, March 10; dozens had turned out for the bail hearing of Cannabis Culture dispensary owners Marc and Jodie Emery. Bail conditions for Cannabis Culture's Marc Emery include his not being involved in operation of the stores. The "Prince and Princess of Pot" were arrested, along with Chris Goodwin, Erin Goodwin and Britney Guerra, on Wednesday night and charged with a raft of marijuana-related offences, including trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime. The arrests were part of Project Gator, a nationwide operation coordinated by Toronto police specifically targeting six Cannabis Culture locations in Toronto and Hamilton and Cannabis Culture's magazine offices in Vancouver, where computers were seized but no charges were laid against staff. Two Cannabis Culture stores in Ottawa were also raided, although police say those were not connected to Project Gator. Police seized more than 65 kilograms of cannabis and 2.4 kilograms of concentrates, as well as more than $250,000 in cash, ramping up a police war on dispensaries that has escalated in recent weeks even as the Trudeau government has promised to introduce a legal recreational marijuana regime by spring. It's unclear why Cannabis Culture was targeted. (The police allege supply for the storefront operations is coming from the black market.) But one might interpret Project Gator as the police's final swipe at the Emerys, who have a long history with law enforcement. As the faces of the movement to legalize marijuana in Canada, they were front and centre during last May's Project Claudia raids. Jodie Emery crashed the police press conference at headquarters to protest the arrests. But a number of armed robberies of dispensaries in recent months, including at a dispensary on Eglinton West on February 15, has raised the issue of public safety and sparked renewed calls from local politicians to shut down the operations. While the Emerys were released on Friday, there will be questions about the future of their storefront chain's 19 locations in BC, Ontario and Quebec. As a condition of their release, the couple were given two weeks to extricate themselves from the day-to-day operation of Cannabis Culture or risk violating the terms of their release. There are no clear answers about how the stores will operate without the Emerys' involvement, but the couple seem prepared to comply with the terms of their release for now. "Jodie and I can no longer be involved with Cannabis Culture stores or the brand, despite its being the culmination of 24 years of hard work and struggle," wrote Marc Emery in a Facebook post late Friday from an internet cafe after police seized their phones and computers. "You won't find me at any Cannabis Culture stores, or any dispensary, for that matter. Our livelihood, our brand, our money, our inventories all gone!" Emery writes that plans are in the works for a cross-Canada tour in May, but the couple's current bail conditions forbid them to leave Ontario. According to him, Cannabis Culture employees are "keen to take over" the businesses. And by Friday afternoon, even before the Emerys had been released, Cannabis Culture's Church Street store had reopened, with staff cheekily defying police by selling a special strain dubbed "OG Gator." Call it a middle finger to the police operation. "We're going to reopen every time," said Chris, an employee who did not provide a last name. He, along with other employees and the store manager, were present during the raids but not charged. It was another twist in a day full of them. What should have been a fairly routine bail hearing was marked by confusion from the start. Scheduled for 10 am, it was pushed back an hour to accommodate the large crowd of supporters in the courthouse. Proceedings were delayed again because the defendants had not fully read the 50 page summary setting out the charges against them. Shortly after noon, the court learned that the justice of the peace assigned to the court had become ill and needed to be taken to hospital, delaying proceedings until another justice could be found, after 2 pm. All five of those charged were eventually released at around 7 pm. The Emerys will appear in court again on April 21. Their lawyer had (curiously enough) initially proposed April 20 (also known as 420, the day reserved for the annual smoke-out at Nathan Phillips Square), but moved the date upon Marc Emery's immediate - and passionate - objection. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt