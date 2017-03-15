Pubdate: Wed, 15 Mar 2017 Source: North Bay Nugget (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 North Bay Nugget Contact: http://www.nugget.ca/letters Website: http://www.nugget.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2226 Author: Jennifer Hamilton-McCharles Page: A1 MARIJUANA LEGISLATION IN SPRING - MP 'We'd rather take our time and do it right than rush into something and regret it later' Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota expects to see legislation this spring to legalize marijuana. The challenge, Rota says, is "making sure we get it right. "We need to make sure we have it dispensed to places children can't get to, making sure that only adults can get to it and people of age," he said Tuesday. "That is what is taking the most time right now. I was talking to Bill Blair (parliamentary secretary to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould) and he was saying we're likely to have something this spring. "We'd rather take our time and do it right than rush into something and regret it later. It comes down to how we regulate it and how we regulate the distribution" Blair, the former Toronto police chief tasked with shaping the legislation, has been travelling across Canada talking with police and community leaders about the plan to legalize and regulate the drug for recreational use. Rota believes legalization will be a "benefit overall," including the additional tax revenue. "There are some medical benefits to marijuana and it works well for those who need it most," he said. Also, Rota says the legislation means people will no longer have a criminal record for simple possession. "I see it often when someone will come into my office," he said. "They're now in their 40s or 50s. But when they were in their teens or early 20s, they were busted and got caught with marijuana or something minor. And suddenly they have a criminal record that follows them through life. "We saw it happen during prohibition when people were in possession of alcohol. Now it's accepted." Speaking with Postmedia earlier this month, Blair said the responsibility for determining the regulatory framework and the environment for distribution rests with the provinces. "Within our constitution, that's their responsibility," he said. "Whatever systems the provinces choose to put in place, we want to make sure it is an effective regime for keeping this out of the hands of kids, as well as competing effectively with organized crime. "It really is a decision based on competing values," Blair said. "On the one hand, we want to protect kids from any potential health harm related to its use. And on the other, you don't want to (push) this mass market of young people over to organized crime." Blair admitted the change will have an impact on local policing. "I believe we're going to have to ask more of the police, particularly at the introduction of these regulations, while people learn how this system will work." - - With files from Dale Carruthers, Postmedia Network - --- MAP posted-by: Matt