Pubdate: Thu, 09 Mar 2017 Source: Georgia Straight, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Georgia Straight Contact: http://www.straight.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1084 Author: Travis Lupick Page: 9 GREEN MLA WANTS TALKS TO LEGALIZE HARD DRUGS The leader of the B.C. Green party has said that the fentanyl crisis is a reason for Canada to have a national debate about legalizing drugs, including heroin. "This is a very important discussion that we need to have," Andrew Weaver told the Straight. "If you want to deal with organized crime in the drug area, legalization is the way forward. But we're not ready for that here in Canada yet." Weaver is the MLA for Oak Bay- Gordon Head and a distinguished climate scientist. He explained that although studies show that there are benefits to legalizing drugs for both individual addicts and society as a whole-improving people's physical health and reducing crime, for example-the general public requires more time and education to better understand those issues and the controversial policies to which they relate. Weaver emphasized he would not want the legal distribution and sale of narcotics to occur without improved access to treatment. He said that all three levels of government would need to coordinate on complementary programs that must be deployed in conjunction with any legal system for the government distribution and sale of heroin. "In isolation, no single policy like legalization or decriminalization is actually going to deal with the issue," Weaver said. "Because there are a multitude of issues." Last year, 922 people in B.C. died of an illicit-drug overdose. The synthetic opioid fentanyl was detected in about 60 percent of those deaths. Weaver said his opinions on legalization and his decision to call for a debate on the issue were partly inspired by Dr. Hedy Fry, the longtime Liberal MP for Vancouver Centre. Last February, the Straight reported that Fry wants an open debate about legalizing narcotics in response to the fentanyl crisis. "This is the discourse that we must have now," Fry said. "Nobody is ramming anything down anybody's throats. I'm not saying 'Let's legalize.' But I am saying 'It's time we discussed this, openly and publicly.' " The previous month, Don Davies, the NDP MP for Vancouver Kingsway and Opposition health critic, similarly told the Straight he wants an open debate about legalizing drugs. "I am in favour of starting that dialogue," he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt