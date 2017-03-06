Pubdate: Mon, 06 Mar 2017 Source: Metro (Vancouver, CN BC) Copyright: 2017 Metro Canada Contact: http://www.metronews.ca/vancouver Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3775 Authors: David P. Ball & Jen St. Denis Page: 6 DECRIMINALIZE ILLICIT DRUGS: DALY Health officer says it's the only real solution to emergency Vancouver's chief medical health officer Dr. Patricia Daly called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday to decriminalize all illicit drugs, labelling it the only real solution to a mounting death toll. At a press conference Friday morning, Trudeau said an earlier expert roundtable and tour of the Downtown Eastside in a police car was "an incredibly emotional opportunity" to listen and "see people struggle with an almost insurmountable challenge." But Metro was unable to ask Trudeau about Daly's proposal, because his office only permitted media to ask five questions between them - granting two extra after Metro protested that a five-question limit was a hallmark of former prime minister Stephen Harper. (Trudeau's press secretary countered that he made "hundreds" of Vancouver availabilities last year, and that he was about to sit down with the founder of the Daily Hive blog). When asked if Trudeau would offer dedicated funding toward the opioid crisis, Trudeau dodged the question. "We have committed as a government to do more," he replied. "We know there is much more to do .... It's really important for all Canadians to know that this is something that we cannot continue to ignore, we cannot continue to stigmatize." Daly praised Ottawa for supporting overdose prevention sites and making it easier to prescribe heroin - though currently only 130 patients are allowed it, despite clear evidence of its efficacy. "What I really want to see, and this government may not be ready to go here yet, is that I think that we need to decriminalize all illicit drugs quite urgently because this crisis is a crisis of a contaminated illicit drug supply," Daly told Metro in a phone interview. The health officer clarified she was not talking about creating a legal market for illicit drugs like heroin, but "a regulatory approach that means essentially legalizing all psychoactive substances but strictly controlling their distribution." The overdose death rate has shot up because the entire illicit drug supply has become contaminated with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, and even more potent variations of the drug such as carfentanil. Coupled with increased access to doctor-controlled programs such as prescription heroin or hydromorphone, decriminalizing all illicit drugs would reduce the stigma that pushes many drug users to use alone, where no one can come to their aid should they overdose, Daly said. But the money currently spent on enforcement could also be redirected to social programs to reduce poverty, homelessness and childhood neglect - the "social determinants of health" that are the root causes of addiction, Daly said, as Portugal did when it decriminalized drugs. "So I would say: start now, decriminalize all drugs and begin the discussion about a regulatory approach to all psychoactive substances," she added. "Just as the government's done with marijuana, we need to start doing that with all drugs." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt