Pubdate: Sat, 04 Mar 2017
Author: Megan Gillis

'WHERE'S THE FENT?' AIDS Committee of Ottawa offering strips to test urine

A project launched this week by the AIDS Committee of Ottawa is offering urine test strips that reveal to people who have used drugs whether they've been unwittingly exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl.

"We're hoping to give community members a free and simple way to find out whether or not they've been exposed to fentanyl through recent substance use and we're also hoping, if we can, to collect a bit of data on what those results might be," explained ACO harm reduction co-ordinator Caleb Chepesiuk.

"We also want to get a greater conversation going about drug quality, drug use and the interventions to reduce those risks."

The Where's the Fent? project offers a free, anonymous way for people to check whether they've been exposed while trying to get a better idea of the situation in Ottawa, where public health officials and first responders have warned of the dangers of bootleg fentanyl in counterfeit pills and street drugs.

ACO plans to collect the results of those people who are willing to fill out a short form - no name is required - to create a report on their findings.

If people who use the strips are "angry, scared, confused" about the results, organizers of the project urge them to "talk to us first!

"We strongly encourage people not to use these test results to accuse or threaten someone you may have gotten the drugs from. Your safety is important!"

Fentanyl has been found lacing street drugs from heroin to cocaine and in pharmaceutical lookalikes, such as the counterfeit Percocets police believe were taken by 14-year-old Chloe Kotval, who overdosed on Valentine's Day.

Police are also investigating the death of another west-end teen who they suspect also consumed counterfeit pills.

The test strips and a urine cup are available at the ACO's Main Street office, where users Police believe fentanyl is what killed 14-year-old Chloe Kotval, inset, who overdosed on Valentine's Day. can take the test on the spot or take it home.

The test, which reveals results within minutes, must be used within 36 hours of using the substance and the sooner the better because some people's bodies clear fentanyl faster than others'.

It only detects fentanyl and fentanyl analogues that our bodies turn into a substance called norfentanyl.

Organizers warn that a negative test doesn't rule out exposure to another opioid or adulterant.

The test doesn't pick up so-called novel opioids like the even-stronger carfentanil or U-4770.