 
Pubdate: Tue, 28 Feb 2017
Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC)
Page: A3

DISPENSARY OWNER GETS ANOTHER CHANCE TO CONVINCE COUNCIL TO OVERTURN 
DECISION

Jukka Laurio seeking to start a non-profit Association for Medical
Marijuana Awareness in the same location as his current store

The owner of a Penticton marijuana dispensary is getting another
chance today to convince city council to overturn a staff decision to
deny the non-profit registration of the Association for Medical
Marijuana Awareness.

Jukka Laurio intends to run the association separately from his Herbal
Green dispensary, but the two entities would share a building. The
association is dedicated to informing the public about the benefits of
medical marijuana.

However, Herbal Green is also operating without proper permits, so
staff decided against registering the non-profit association.

Laurio was due to make his appeal at council's Feb. 7 afternoon
meeting, but was a no-show because he thought he was scheduled to
appear at an evening session, according to a staff report attached to
the agenda for today's meeting.

Council is also due to hear an appeal of business licence suspension
from the owner of a youth centre that had been operating at 651 Main
Street.

According to a staff report, The Whole was running without proper
permits and zoning, and was subject to numerous complaints about
noise, drunkenness and other disorderly conduct.

Council will hear the matters beginning at 3 p.m. The meeting is open
to the public.

Council will then reconvene at 6 p.m. to consider a zoning amendment
for the proposed 110-lot The Ridge residential development, plus
development variance permits for 1695 Carmi Ave., 369 Douglas Ave.,
408 Waterloo Ave., and 611/619 Van Horne St.
