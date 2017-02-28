Pubdate: Tue, 28 Feb 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Page: A3 DISPENSARY OWNER GETS ANOTHER CHANCE TO CONVINCE COUNCIL TO OVERTURN DECISION Jukka Laurio seeking to start a non-profit Association for Medical Marijuana Awareness in the same location as his current store The owner of a Penticton marijuana dispensary is getting another chance today to convince city council to overturn a staff decision to deny the non-profit registration of the Association for Medical Marijuana Awareness. Jukka Laurio intends to run the association separately from his Herbal Green dispensary, but the two entities would share a building. The association is dedicated to informing the public about the benefits of medical marijuana. However, Herbal Green is also operating without proper permits, so staff decided against registering the non-profit association. Laurio was due to make his appeal at council's Feb. 7 afternoon meeting, but was a no-show because he thought he was scheduled to appear at an evening session, according to a staff report attached to the agenda for today's meeting. Council is also due to hear an appeal of business licence suspension from the owner of a youth centre that had been operating at 651 Main Street. According to a staff report, The Whole was running without proper permits and zoning, and was subject to numerous complaints about noise, drunkenness and other disorderly conduct. Council will hear the matters beginning at 3 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Council will then reconvene at 6 p.m. to consider a zoning amendment for the proposed 110-lot The Ridge residential development, plus development variance permits for 1695 Carmi Ave., 369 Douglas Ave., 408 Waterloo Ave., and 611/619 Van Horne St. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt