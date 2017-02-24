 
Pubdate: Fri, 24 Feb 2017
Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC)
Author: Andrea Peacock
Page: A2

MOST DRUG OVERDOSES IN IH REGION OCCUR HERE

Report shows 60% of overdoses during past 7 months occurred in
Okanagan

Sixty per cent of emergency department-reported drug overdoses in
Interior Health from June 1, 2016, to Jan. 15, 2017, occurred in the
Okanagan, the health authority reports.

During that time, a total of 450 overdoses were reported at emergency
departments across the Interior.

Drug overdose cases have been on the rise, with the provincial health
officer declaring a state of emergency last year.

Increasing drug overdoses are a concern to the community, said one
Kelowna resident who intervened in a supposed overdose incident
Wednesday afternoon.

"I was leaving a business with some product and I saw a woman in need.
She was unconscious and not breathing in the alley, so I started to
give her CPR, then I was attacked by somebody," said Mike, who did not
wish to provide his last name. "I stopped assisting the person in need
and defended myself, and some guy driving by in a pickup truck stopped
to help fight this guy off with me."

Eventually, an ambulance arrived and took the woman away, he
said.

Police were not aware of this incident, said Cpl. Jesse
O'Donaghey.

Interior Health keeps count of overdose patients who attend hospitals
for treatment.

 From June 1, 2016, to Jan. 15, 2017, Vernon Jubilee Hospital saw the
most drug overdoses in the Interior, with 115 overdoses, or 27 per
cent of all overdoses in the region, according to a report released by
IH.

Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital saw the next highest at 114 overdoses,
or 26 per cent of all overdoses in the region.

Kelowna General Hospital's emergency department saw 82 drug overdoses
in that time, or 19 per cent of all overdoses in the region, followed
by Penticton Regional Hospital at 50 overdoses, or 12 per cent of all
overdoses.

The least number of overdoses reported were in Oliver and 100 Mile
House, at seven overdoses and two per cent of all overdoses each.

Only hospitals with greater than five reported overdoses were included
in the report.

These numbers only reflect reported overdoses at emergency
departments.
