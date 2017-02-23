Pubdate: Thu, 23 Feb 2017 Source: Brant News (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Metroland Contact: http://www.brantnews.com/brantcounty/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/5498 Author: Colleen Toms BRANTFORD POLICE SHUT DOWN PRINCE OF POT Cannabis activist Marc Emery opens marijuana dispensary in city, police shut it down days later While his wife Jodie Emery was at Parliament Hill in Ottawa lobbying in defence of marijuana dispensaries, Canada's best-known pot activist Marc Emery - also known as the Prince of Pot - was in Brantford protesting the shutdown of Cannabis Culture on Colborne Street West by Brantford police. The Brantford Police Service street crime unit arrested a 35-year-old Stoney Creek man, who witnesses said was the owner of the store, at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and charged him with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing. Police were following up on an investigation that determined the business was selling marijuana to people who did not have a medical marijuana licence. Cannabis Culture sells pot to anybody 19 years of age and over, Emery confirmed. "No judge is going listen to this stuff anymore," said Emery, the founder of Cannabis Culture, PotTV, the B.C. Marijuana Party and Emery Seeds. "All across Canada judges are going to wait for legalization, lawyers are going to put it off, they're all going to challenge the constitutionality of cannabis laws, which are no longer justifiable and no longer defensible in court. "I don't believe the Supreme Court would rule that these are illegal activities anymore." On Wednesday morning, about four police cruisers and several officers were at the store in a West Brant plaza that was cordoned off with police tape. Investigators were waiting for a warrant to examine the premises. Protesters waved placards claiming "Marijuana Saves Lives" as several motorists honked their horns in support while passing. Emery said Cannabis Culture opened in Brantford on Sunday and "did $5,000 worth of business" that day. "As soon as those decals went up people started coming by, word got out," he said. Emery's Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensary on Church Street in Toronto draws about 12,000 people every week, he claimed. "That shows you the incredible demand that exists in Canada, that people are willing to pay prohibition prices and yet we're trying to establish a model whereby the price is going to come down, it's going to be seen as legal, normalized, accessible" Emery said. "Considering we have had 1,000 people die in this country from an opioid crisis in the last year and no one has ever died from cannabis, this is an absurd exercise." According to Toronto Cannabis Culture employee Mathew Ferguson, officers arrested another three employees of the Brantford dispensary on Wednesday morning. "They went inside and dragged everybody out that was inside," he said. "They put them all in handcuffs and refused to tell us what they were being charged with. It was very scary to see my friends being taken away." About a dozen Cannabis Culture marijuana dispensaries are opening in areas across Canada. Seven will open in Toronto next week, and one opened in Ottawa on Wednesday. Emery has been arrested 29 times and has been in 35 different prisons and jails on marijuana-related charges. "Sooner or later we're going to get to one of the higher courts but in the meantime small communities like Peterborough and Brantford and larger communities like Montreal are going to have to suffer a lack of access," he said. "Everything about the way the government is treating us, from the local level with these police to the federal level, is insulting. We deserve an apology. There's no public clamouring to close this place, this place has 100 times more people who want it." The Brantford Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact the street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286, or Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt