Pubdate: Fri, 24 Feb 2017 Source: Observer, The (CN SN) Copyright: 2017 Carlyle Observer Contact: http://www.carlyleobserver.com/opinion/submit-a-letter Website: http://www.carlyleobserver.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2915 Author: Kelly Running LOOKING AT THE LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA Friday mornings in the office tend to be a little bit slower, so we end up discussing a wide variety of topics. One topic of discussion, which was addressed were thoughts surrounding the legalization of marijuana. The Liberals ran on a platform, which stated they would pursue this legalization. Although it hasn't been a priority in government, I do feel that it is something that would generate revenue for the government. Much like the Government of Saskatchewan has a liquor tax, the Government of Canada could impose one on marijuana sales. In an article from the Denver Post by Carlos Illescas, which was published on May 26, 2016, "Marijuana sales tax revenue huge boon for Colorado cities," Illescas reports that "revenue from retail marijuana sales is helping communities address homelessness, send children to college, patch potholes, secure water rights, and fund an array of projects." Currently in Saskatchewan it would appear as though the government is pulling back funding for education and health care. These are the two places I want to see my tax dollars go towards - and that's despite not having a child or really needing the health care system currently. It's the fact that when I will need it, I want it to be well funded. I can handle driving on cruddy roads. We've been there before. After all when I was growing up the running joke was that you could tell when you had crossed into Alberta, whether you saw the sign welcoming you or not, because the roads immediately got better. Legalizing marijuana would help fund projects, as it has in Colorado, which would otherwise be unobtainable. In addition to the funds raised through a different taxation base, the legalization of marijuana would also bring down costs in the legal system. How many are charged, gone to court, or even spent time in jail because of marijuana? So, cost in patrolling for marijuana would go down and the government would be making money off of the legalization of it. Now, I'm not saying Colorado has the perfect system and I do think Canada needs to do its own grunt work in figuring what our system would look like; however, when you look at alcohol in Canada is marijuana really worse? First off it's just a plant, so are coca leaves - but cocaine has a ton of additives which changes it completely. Secondly, marijuana smokers tend to be more relaxed than those drinking alcohol who seem to be more inclined to become violent. Although the affect would be different, alcohol and marijuana seem to be providing a similar effect, to have the individual become inebriated. Personally, I have never tried marijuana, so I'm not one of those people that wants it legalized in order to be able to smoke it. It really doesn't affect me. Would I be tempted to try cannabis essential oils for joint pain if it were available? That makes me sound older than my late-20s, but I do have bad knees and may be inclined if it were legalized to see if it works. There is a lot of research out there though promoting the medicinal properties of marijuana and for that reason, there are plant breeders which have been working to minimize the amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinal) in the plant, which causes the "high" associated with marijuana, and increasing the CBD (cannabidiol), which holds the medicinal properties within marijuana. So, much like an alcohol content being posted on a liquor bottle, the same could be done for the strain of marijuana being sold. Ultimately though, I think the government should legalize marijuana. Form laws surrounding it like alcohol, but I don't believe it should be illegal. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt