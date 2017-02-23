Pubdate: Thu, 23 Feb 2017 Source: Expositor, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Brantford Expositor Contact: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/letters Website: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1130 Author: Vincent Ball Page: A1 POLICE CLOSE POT SHOP Cannabis Culture outlet had opened on Colborne Street West on Sunday The legalized pot debate erupted in Brantford on Wednesday after the arrest of the owner of the newly opened Cannabis Culture store on Colborne Street West. Police said that a 35-year-old Stoney Creek man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was arrested Tuesday night after the police street crimes unit said it determined marijuana was being sold to customers without medical marijuana licences. Police closed the business on Wednesday while they awaited a search warrant. The arrest and the subsequent "holding " of the building by police attracted a handful of protesters advocating for the legalization of marijuana. The Cannabis Culture chain is a creation of Marc and Jodie Emery, two of Canada's best known crusaders for the legalization of marijuana. Marc Emery was at the Brantford location on Wednesday. "I was supposed to be here to greet people at the door and shake hands when it opened," said Emery, who spent five years in a United States prison for selling mail-order cannabis seeds. About 20 Cannabis Culture stores have opened across Canada. Emery said that the stores create jobs and boost the local economy. The Brantford store did a lot of business when it opened for the Marc Emery first time Sunday, he said. Emery, like a lot of the people who showed up to protest the actions by police Wednesday, recorded everything that was said, as well as what was going on at the scene. There were, at times, as many as five cruisers and a half-dozen officers there Wednesday. Yellow police tape was placed around the front entrance. "We are a peace-loving honest lifestyle at Cannabis Culture," Emery said in a statement to The Expositor. "We need an apology, we need respect we need an acknowledgement that this is all wrong. Stop the arrests now." The mission statement of Cannabis Culture is to provide a safe space for cannabis consumers. Emery has said his goal is to open 200 stores across the country this year. Dave 'Smitty' Smith, who grew up in Brantford but now lives in Waterford, was one of the people protesting the police action on Wednesday. "I was in that building and helping to clean it up," said Smith, who carried a sign that read: "Cannabis Saves Lives." We are a peace-loving honest lifestyle at Cannabis Culture" "Now it's nice and clean and operating as a business." Erica Anderson, who lives near the store, said she was one of the first customers on Sunday. "It's great," she said. "It's nice and clean and the staff were terrific to talk to, very knowledgeable. "I'm used to ordering it online but I don't really like doing that because it's expensive and they also charge for delivery. "And I don't actually get to see the product when I'm ordering online and have to trust that they're giving me what I ordered." Anderson said she uses marijuana to help alleviate the pain associated with a degenerative disc in her back. She said that her online marijuana order costs her $165 for 15 grams, plus $25 for delivery. At Cannabis Culture, she said that her order cost $100. Anderson was at the store briefly on Wednesday to show support. While there she admonished a protester for yelling at police. "That doesn't do any good," she said. "They're just doing their jobs." "I know, but it feels good," said the protester, adding that advocates for legalized marijuana are passionate about their cause and get frustrated by arrests. West Brant resident Becky Robertson said the store provides a clean, friendly and informative environment. She said that she uses marijuana for health reasons, including anxiety and insomnia. "I don't see this as being any threat to the neighbourhood," she said. Questions about medical marijuana dispensaries in Brantford were raised last May by Mayor Chris Friel. "These dispensaries will be coming fast and furious and municipalities need to be able to step up," Friel said at the time. Councillors passed a resolution calling for city staff to look at options for the creation of a bylaw to regulate both the operation and location of retail businesses that sell marijuana for medical and or recreational purposes. A staff report on dispensaries is due to come to city councillors for discussion in March or April, a spokesperson for the city said. The federal government has promised to introduce legislation this spring to legalize recreational marijuana. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt