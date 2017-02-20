Pubdate: Mon, 20 Feb 2017 Source: Penticton Herald (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.pentictonherald.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/664 Author: Joe Fries Page: A1 Referenced: Ruling: http://mapinc.org/url/ZgOY5n8a COURT SIDES WITH CITIES ON POT SHOP REGULATION Penticton's mayor is applauding a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision that ruled local governments do indeed have the right to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries. "The judge clearly stated that even though the use of marijuana is federally regulated, the federal law does not authorize access to medical marijuana from dispensaries and municipalities are not precluded from putting in regulations to control them," Andrew Jakubeit said in a statement. "This decision is welcomed as it provides further clarity on our rights and obligations to control dispensaries and gives added strength to our enforcement policy." The decision was issued Feb. 14 in response to a petition filed by the City of Abbotsford, which sought an order declaring the operator of a marijuana dispensary there to be in violation of the local business licence and zoning bylaws. The city argued Mary Jane's Glass and Gifts breached the business licence bylaw by operating without a permit, since staff refused one due to the illegal nature of marijuana. It also argued the company breached the zoning bylaw, which specifically bans the sale of marijuana in the area where the shop was located. In its reply, Mary Jane's argued the city overstepped its powers because medical marijuana is regulated by the federal government, and superior courts have upheld patients' right to access the drug outside the mail-order process established by Health Canada. Dealing with the regulation aspect only, the judge ruled such overlap is fair. "The mere existence of federal legislation in a given field does not oust provincial or municipal authority to regulate the same subject matter," Justice Miriam Gropper wrote in her decision. Penticton is one of a handful of B.C. municipalities that has moved to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries ahead of the planned decriminalization of the drug later this year. City council in December issued the approvals required to legitimize two such dispensaries, while outlawing five others. Those that are still operating without permission are being fined $500 per day, according to Jakubeit, and council is also considering seeking a court order to shut them down. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt