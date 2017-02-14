Pubdate: Tue, 14 Feb 2017 Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/531 Author: Ron Seymour Page: A1 WESTSIDE TO REIN IN POT SHOPS West Kelowna council set to consider bylaw that would restrict where medicinal marijuana can be grown, sold It's high time to force the closure of pot shops in downtown Westbank, city and police officials say. A new bylaw intended to curb the proliferation of stores selling so-called medicinal marijuana will be considered today by West Kelowna council. The proposed regulations set strict limits on where and how marijuana-growing businesses could operate in the future with the expected legalization of the drug. But as they currently exist, police say unequivocally, the Main Street pot stores are flouting the law. "There is no such thing as having tolerance for marijuana dispensaries," says West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Lesli Roseberry. "Simply put, these dispensaries are illegal." It is illegal to sell marijuana to the public, Roseberry says, whether or not the buyer has a licence to use the drug. "Owners or employees of a medical marijuana dispensary may be charged with trafficking in a controlled substance should evidence exist to support a charge," Roseberry says. "Business operators who choose to conduct their operations outside of these laws may be investigated." West Kelowna council has long expressed concern about the proliferation of pot shops in downtown Westbank. Evolving federal laws and regulations concerning the production and distribution of marijuana were described by West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater as a "really big, bloody mess" at a council meeting in February 2014. Canadian cities have tried various strategies to address the proliferation of pot shops. There have been police raids on such businesses in Toronto and Ottawa, and Vancouver has introduced new zoning laws, licensing charges and fines to try to discourage the spread of pot shops. Vancouver officials expect to soon defend their regulatory system in the courts. Key parts of the proposed West Kelowna bylaw, expected to receive first reading today before being forwarded to a public hearing, include: - - Restricting all businesses involved in the legal production of marijuana, including those that sell the drug, to properties with an industrial zoning. An exception would be a licensed pharmacy. - - Prohibiting greenhouses or plant nurseries from growing marijuana. - - Requiring businesses with a licence to grow marijuana to have comprehensive air-filtration and security systems. - - Requiring businesses that produce or store marijuana to be located at least 150 metres away from any property with a residential or park zoning. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt