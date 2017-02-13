Pubdate: Mon, 13 Feb 2017 Source: Globe and Mail (Canada) Copyright: 2017 The Globe and Mail Company Contact: http://www.theglobeandmail.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/168 Author: Norbert Gilmore Page: S2 HOW TO FIGHT THE FENTANYL EPIDEMIC As deaths mount, it's time to think the unthinkable and supply users with measured doses of pharmaceutically 'pure' heroin For more than 30 years, until retiring as a physician in Montreal, I cared for and studied people who became infected, sick or died from HIV infection. Now, Canada faces a new epidemic. It is an epidemic of overdose deaths, disease, disability and destitution from fentanyl-adulturated street heroin. Lessons from the HIV epidemic might help us to understand and respond quickly and successfully to this new and seemingly uncontrolled epidemic. From its beginning, much of the evolution of the HIV epidemic can be explained by political, professional and public denial, delay and discrimination. Responses were too often debated, disputed and squandered; helpful interventions were often developed too slowly; deaths mounted until - years later - medications began to control the situation. The HIV epidemic showed that delay can be costly. Look at the screening scandals of the HIV epidemic, and of its sibling hepatitis epidemic, in the 1980s to see that not spending half-a-million dollars up front to screen blood for HIV, and delaying hepatitis screening, ballooned into a billion dollars in compensation and care costs. The fentanyl epidemic is not the same as the HIV one. It is a poisonous epidemic, not an infectious one. But central to both is human behaviour. One of the best lessons from the HIV epidemic (albeit a delayed one in Canada and in some other countries) was providing "pure" blood and blood products free of HIV and hepatitis contamination. As deaths mount, so does pressure for Canada to respond to the present fentanyl crisis. What should Canada do? The challenge is to act decisively and quickly to try to stop the fentanyl epidemic - even in the face of uncertainty and a lack of statistics and persuasive research. Responding implies that there are interventions available that can be implemented rapidly, effectively and will likely succeed, such as when Canada made available an HIV- and hepatitisfree blood supply. It also implies that whatever reasonably can be done to prevent premature death, disease and disability should guide our political, professional and public decisions. So what can be done to stop the fentanyl epidemic? First, stop people from using street drugs that are adulterated with fentanyl. Supply people using illicit heroin with pharmaceutically pure heroin, either free or at low cost. Physicians and a national registry can accomplish this. Second, measure the doses of "pure" heroin that people will use, so they know what dose is safe for them and will need to be refilled. This can be done in supervised environments such as supervised-injection sites. Third, ensure naloxone is on-hand wherever drug injecting is likely to occur. (No one quibbles about fire alarms or smoke detectors, and the same should apply for naloxone - a measure in place in case of emergency.) Fourth, make suboxone and methadone counselling available and quickly accessible. Finally, have zero tolerance to delays from jurisdictional disputes, from funding debates and from bureaucratic demands and concerns. There are potential advantages from making "pure" heroin widely available. They include less risk of death, disease and disability from today's drug supply, especially when even more potent adulterants are on the horizon; savings from not having to rescue and treat overdoses, including naloxone costs; less neighbourhood and organized crime; and less demand on police, first responders, health-care providers and coroners. Success would mean that more resources can be freed up for detox, recovery, rehabilitation and helping reduce vulnerability, especially for addicts living on the street. And, this approach will send a strong message to users, politicians, professionals and the public that heroin use is not a crime, but a medical disorder with interventions available to help users. It is difficult to imagine other approaches to stop this epidemic that might be as successful. Interdiction might lessen fentanyl importation, but even with massive increases in resources, it is unlikely to stop the crisis. The same applies to trying to stop drug injecting and heroin use; greater rescue efforts, more naloxone availability and increased supervised-injection-site access may save lives but not end the epidemic. With more and more people dying, and fewer options likely to stop or slow Canada's fentanyl epidemic, it seems timely to think the unthinkable - and medically pure heroin might be the answer. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt