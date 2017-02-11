Pubdate: Sat, 11 Feb 2017 Source: Prince Albert Daily Herald (CN SN) Copyright: 2017 Prince Albert Daily Herald Contact: http://www.paherald.sk.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1918 Author: Arthur White-Crummey Page: A1 PLAN TAKES SHAPE FOR SAFE INJECTION SITE Evert Botha promises his "unwavering support" for the project, and plans to lobby to make it a reality Steps are in motion to bring a safe injection site to Prince Albert, as part of a comprehensive plan for treating infectious disease and drug addiction. Councillor Evert Botha plans to push council to lend its approval to the initiative, which he says will reduce crime, take needles off the street and help vulnerable people. "I will be asking my fellow councillors and the mayor that we support the establishment, as a city, of a supervised injection site," he said. Botha has met with a range of interested stakeholders, including medical professionals and First Nations groups. He said there is a doctor willing to lead the project and submit an application to Ottawa. Federal law requires an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for anyone wishing to open such a site, which would allow injection drug users to consume illicit substances under medical supervision. Currently, only two such facilities exist - both in Vancouver - but other Canadian cities have announced their intention to copy the model. The Liberal government recently announced new conditions they'll need to satisfy. The application must include a letter from council, as well as the police chief, outlining their opinions. Botha said he plans to spearhead the push to secure that support. Police Chief Troy Cooper told the Daily Herald that his reaction would depend on the specifics of the plan. But he isn't opposed to the idea in principle. "The purpose of a safe injection site is so people aren't injecting in public, because if you inject in public you're easily victimized," Cooper said. "There are all sorts of public safety issues around that, to protect the person injecting, but also to protect the community." He wants to see more accurate data about the impact of injection sites on property crime and other offences. "That's the kind of thing I would look for in a proposal," he said. "Is it balanced, taking a complete social view of drugs?" The initiative Botha outlined includes measures to help users get into rehab and secure stable housing. "We don't want to have a site that is just a space to inject," he said. "We want a site that is comfortable, clean, stable, that has nurse practitioners on staff and the motivators and councillors to assist people in making the decision to get off the dirty street drugs and consider suboxone or methadone." "And, eventually, steps toward rehabilitation." Botha said he is also supporting a push to open a care home for people with infectious diseases, like HIV and hepatitis. He said the idea is based on Sanctum, a hospice that opened just over a year ago in Saskatoon. Botha toured the site during the SUMA convention last week. In Prince Albert, the new home would complement the work done at the supervised injection site, providing a ready means to house users in need of medical care. Data shows that the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region has the highest HIV transmission rate in the province. The region reported that fifty people tested positive for new HIV infections in 2015, more than ten times the rate in Canada as a whole. The health region runs Access Place, a clinic that tests for infectious diseases and provides treatment and counseling to patients. They informed the Daily Herald that approximately 150 people are currently linked to care at the clinic. The majority of infections, the centre's records show, are likely caused by injection druguse. In Botha's view, that data proves the need for more robust harm reduction measures to stem the spread of disease. He said he expects pushback and opposition, but says he's willing to "take the heat." The application requires public consultation, providing an opportunity for opponents and supporters to face off and voice their concerns. Botha suspects that some criticisms of the project are "ill informed" and based on "prejudice." He said he used to be an opponent himself, but talking to people at Access Place opened his mind "and heart." As a downtown business owner, he said he saw the need to look for new strategies to get drug users, and needles, off the street. "I'm sitting here as a person who has done a 180-degree turn on drug use," he said. "I used to be one of the people who opposed the needle exchange out of ignorance and not knowing the big picture." Even with council, police and public support, a supervised injection site isn't a lock. The federal conditions also require letters from the provincial ministers of justice and health. In an email to the Daily Herald in December, the provincial government did not appear to support the idea. "Safe injection sites are not being considered under the provincial model of care for addictions, as it is not the only means of linking IV drug users to supports and care," government spokesperson Karen Hill wrote. The government also seemed unsure on how it would respond to an application from a third-party site. "Since the Ministry of Health has not pursued safe injection, we have not done an analysis of the requirements for third party sites," Hill noted. Botha said he is willing to lend his voice to efforts to win over the ministers. Saskatoon is already pressing for its own project. "Should we as a community, should we as a council agree to this, I would certainly make myself available to lobby the minister of justice and the minister of health," he said. First Nations support might provide another way to move the project forward, he explained, by making a place for the site on an urban reserve. "It is absolutely essential," he said, "that we have our First Nations at the table as part of the consultation process." As for council, Botha knows he will have to contend with the strong opposition Mayor Dionne has expressed. But he thinks he can bring around enough of his colleagues to get council's support for the plan. "I have no doubt that the rest of council are going to vote and say yes, let's do it."