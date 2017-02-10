Pubdate: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 Source: Expositor, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Brantford Expositor Contact: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/letters Website: http://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1130 Author: Michael-Allan Marion Page: A1 OVERDOSES RAISE FEAR OF FENTANYL-LACED COCAINE OHSWEKEN - Police say they are trying to determine whether cocaine laced with fentanyl is circulating on Six Nations after one man died of an overdose and a second man had to be rushed to hospital. Six Nations police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a statement Thursday that an investigation has been launched to determine the source of the suspect cocaine ingested by both men. "Investigators are trying to establish whether fentanyl was a factor in both incidents," Lickers said. "The investigation is focused on the possibility that the suspect cocaine was contaminated with fentanyl. At present, the possibility that cocaine laced with the lethal drug fentanyl is available in our community cannot be ruled out." Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-4452811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800222-8477. Police said that a 39-year-old man was found dead in a home on Fourth Line on Wednesday. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. "Investigators were advised by a resident of the house and friend of the deceased that he had been a guest there for the past two weeks," Lickers said. "The deceased was found lying on the floor and believed to be sleeping. Just before noon, other residents checked on him because he hadn't moved. The man was found to be non-responsive and 911 was called immediately." Police said they seized substances believed to be steroids and a number of syringes. At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the same house after a 33-year-old man overdosed. The man is a resident of the house and a friend of the deceased man, police said. "Apparently, this male had been cleaning up the residence from the earlier sudden death incident when he found a small amount of a white substance that the deceased is believed to have ingested the night before," police said in their statement. Police said that the man "snorted what was left of this substance and within minutes went into convulsions and collapsed." Paramedics injected the unconscious man with a drug used for opioid overdoses. The man regained consciousness and is recovering at West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville. Police said that a plastic bag that they believe contained the cocaine is being analyzed. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt