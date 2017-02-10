Pubdate: Fri, 10 Feb 2017 Source: Barrie Examiner (CN ON) Copyright: 2017, Barrie Examiner Contact: http://www.thebarrieexaminer.com/letters Website: http://www.thebarrieexaminer.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2317 Author: Cheryl Browne Page: A1 NEIGHBOURS SUSPECT DRUG ACTIVITY BEHIND HOMICIDES Blood splatters on the door leading into second-storey apartment where two men died seem to confirm the neighbours' worst fears. Strange comings and goings at all hours of the day and night led William Street neighbours to believe drugs were being bought or sold from their neighbour's home. "It's very disturbing and really unfortunate," said Debra, who asked her last name not be used. "I know it sounds cliche, but I said to my husband, 'don't you find it odd that while we were sleeping two people were being killed a few houses away?' "It's tragic." Debra grew up near the William Street home where 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and his 51-yearold father Jayme were killed in the early hours of Wednesday. Police were called to the neighbourhood shortly after 3:30 a.m. and within an hour they had cordoned off the short street between Burton Avenue and Holgate Street to investigate the double homicide. That afternoon, police arrested 24-year-old Dyrrin Daley at his residence on Marcus Street. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Another William Street neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she witnessed what she perceived to be drug activity over the course of the last year. "There were lots of taxis bringing people to the house. They'd run in for a few minutes and then they'd get back in the cab and drive off," she said. "I watched a pick-up truck stop in front of my house. A guy got out and ran down the street, went into the apartment and then ran back to the truck that was parked at Shear Park a few minutes later. "It happened often enough, we all noticed it," the woman added. Neighbours say the homeowners of 52/54 William St., have lived there for approximately 50 years. Marlene Holman has lived on Burton Avenue for the past 34 years. "The neighbourhood has changed over the years. Families have come and gone. It's not a bad neighbourhood, but it has changed," Holman said. "My son wants to me to move. After he heard about the murders, he called and said, 'That's it. You're moving'," she said. Holman said her home was broken into two years ago by a man she said was "high on drugs" who said he was looking for his wife. Her husband ran down the stairs and grabbed him before he could do any harm, but she said it's the sort of thing that never happened in the past. Alex Rodrigues was doing repairs at a home on William Street a few doors down from where the police have the street cordoned off with yellow police tape. "I kind of hope someone else in the same lifestyle sees this and thinks maybe they should change things in their life," Rodrigues said "Unfortunately, the drug money comes so easy. They don't have to get up and go to work." A short drive to Marcus Street, just off Anne Street South near Tiffin Avenue, John Black was readying to go shopping on the sunny, cold Thursday afternoon. He said a mother and her two children live in the main floor of the house at 11 Marcus St., and the murder suspect lived with several people in the basement apartment. Yellow police tape flapped in the cold wind as Black spoke. Black said two Hondas had been removed from the residence by police on Wednesday. "We never had any problems, no disturbances of any kind," Black said. "I was surprised when the police showed up. There were no loud parties, no signs of suspicious activity." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt