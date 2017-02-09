Pubdate: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 Source: Calgary Sun, The (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Calgary Sun Contact: http://www.calgarysun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.calgarysun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/67 Author: Shawn Logan Page: 4 CALGARY COPS PUSH FOR NASAL NALOXONE Calgary cops are hoping the province will ante up for the nasal version of drug designed to combat fentanyl overdoses. A day after Alberta associate health Minister brandy Payne announced a ministerial order that would allow first responders to use an injectable version of naloxone, which helps control symptoms of fentanyl and other opioids, the city's police force asked the province to consider helping cover costs of the nasal variant, already in use. "The CPs will be requesting the provincial government extend the program to include nasal naloxone as well as the injectable format" said spokesman Mike Nunn. "Nasal naloxone reduces the risk of improper use both for police members and the public." Calgary's force is already in the process of rolling out 250 nasal naloxone kits to officers and looking to acquire more. Laura Ehrkamp, spokesman for Alberta health, said the ministerial order announced is designed to quickly expand the arsenal of first responders to deal with the fentanyl epidemic. "Right now, given the fact we want to see this happen as quickly as possible, there are no plans for nasal naloxone," she said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt