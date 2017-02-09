Pubdate: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 Source: Daily Courier, The (CN BC) Copyright: 2017 The Okanagan Valley Group of Newspapers Contact: http://www.kelownadailycourier.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/531 Author: Andrea Peacock Page: A3 OVERDOSE PREVENTION UNITS TO OPEN BY END OF MARCH In response to the growing drug overdose problem, Interior Health will establish a mobile overdose prevention unit in Kelowna this spring. In January, IH announced its plan to apply for an exemption from Health Canada to operate a mobile supervised injection site. Unlike a supervised injection site, the mobile prevention unit will focus on helping people who have overdosed or are at risk of an overdose, and does not require an exemption from Health Canada. "The mobile units are expected to be operational by the end of March 2017," said Dr. Trevor Corneil, chief medical officer with Interior Health, in a report to the IH board this week. "Through the implementation and evaluation of mobile services, we will be well positioned to implement mobile supervised consumption services once exemptions are received from Health Canada under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act." IH already has a fixed overdose prevention site in Kelowna, located on Ellis Street, which opened last December. Similar sites are planned for Vernon and Penticton, said Corneil. In response to the overdose crisis, IH is also continuing to expand its take-home naloxone program, which works by reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. "Early evaluation indicators demonstrate significant success in our implementation efforts to date," said Corneil. "We are distributing more (take-home naloxone) kits to substance users, friends, families and support agencies each month." The number of kits distributed across IH in 2016 was a 400 per cent increase over 2015, he said. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt