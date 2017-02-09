Pubdate: Thu, 09 Feb 2017 Source: Lethbridge Herald (CN AB) Copyright: 2017 The Lethbridge Herald Contact: http://www.lethbridgeherald.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/239 Author: Melissa Villeneuve Page: A3 LOCALS TRAINING IN FENTANYL OVERDOSE PREVENTION Several initiatives to combat opioid crisis Expanding access to life-saving naloxone to fight fentanyl overdoses across Alberta will save lives, but more still needs to be done to combat the crisis. In an AHS report released on Tuesday, there were 343 people who died of fentanyl-related overdose last year in Alberta. Sixteen of those were reported in the South Zone. The government announced it is moving forward with several initiatives to combat the opioid crisis. This includes the delivery and training of naloxone for first responders and grant funding for support agencies in some communities to work towards establishing supervised consumption services. Naloxone is also being made an unscheduled drug, which will allow anyone to get a kit without a prescription. Administering naloxone to someone experiencing an opioid overdose can help them breathe and buy some time to get them to a hospital. "Getting no-charge naloxone in the hands of people who use opiates, their friends and family, emergency responders and others who might witness an overdose is a key component to preventing overdose-related deaths," said ARCHES executive director Stacey Bourque. ARCHES Lethbridge has been ramping up training on how to administer naloxone kits. In partnership with Lethbridge College, they are providing eight, one-hour Overdose Prevention and Take-Home Naloxone Kit Training workshops over this year. One of the workshops was held on Wednesday. The workshop aims to educate on current drug trends, such as fentanyl, and how to identify and prevent an overdose using the take-home naloxone kit. The sessions are usually full, with between 80-100 participants, said Bourque. ARCHES is also partnering with AHS to offer training at various locations in the near future. They also provide training on administering naloxone at its clinic, where individuals can pick up a free kit. "I think for the most part it's really good information for them to have. I think people don't necessarily understand how widespread the issue is," said Bourque. When it comes to illicit substance use or diverted prescription use, people often believe the homeless populations are the ones who have chronic addictions issues. "That's not necessarily the case with the opioid crisis," she said, as the report states only 20-30 per cent of fentanyl-related deaths last year were people of no fixed address. Eighty per cent of the fentanyl-related overdose deaths were men, the report states. The majority of them (48 per cent) were between the ages of 25-39. Fentanyl-related deaths have been on the rise each year since the first six were reported in 2011. There was a 25 per cent jump this year from 2015, in which 257 fentanyl-related deaths were recorded. Bourque said it's great that the government is looking to invest in harm reduction right now, but there's still a lot of work ahead. "I think they're doing a lot. But I think more needs to be done. The numbers continue to increase, but at the same time we're always limited by resources and how quickly we can move on these things," she said. "They're looking at a variety of options and opportunities for communities to be able to curb the crisis that's occurring," Bourque continued. "From their perspective, I think they recognize this is an issue and I think they're looking at different angles in how to address it." One thing the government has done is provide funding to complete needs assessments to determine whether supervised consumption sites are needed or wanted within seven communities, including Lethbridge. There are over 90 supervised consumption sites worldwide, Bourque said, and the evidence points to success in a variety of areas. "Overall they increase health outcomes, they decrease crime, they decrease mortality rates," she said. "Really, they're an entry point and the hope is that they can move people along the spectrum to eventually access detox or treatment." It's a very long process to determine whether or not a supervised consumption site fits within a community, said Bourque. She stressed there are no current plans for a supervised consumption site in Lethbridge. Once the data from the needs assessment is collected, it will be compiled into a report. Bourque is hoping the assessment will identify what is needed within our community. "There's lots of different components we'd have to take into consideration. At the end of the day, it has to benefit both people who use drugs and improve health and safety practices, and be a positive thing for the community." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt