Pubdate: Wed, 08 Feb 2017 Source: Chronicle-Journal, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The Chronicle-Journal Contact: http://mapinc.org/url/5fH8Gfxc Website: http://www.chroniclejournal.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/3155 Author: Matt Vis INJECTION SITES ENCOURAGED Even though supervised injection services have been deemed feasible for Thunder Bay, many questions need to be answered before a facility - - or possibly two - can become a reality. The results of a Supervised Injection Services feasibility study were presented Tuesday. The study recommends the city consider establishing at least two sites in Thunder Bay, one in each of the north and south cores. Coun. Rebecca Johnson, chair of the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy, said public consultation will be required to see if there is support before any potential locations are examined. "I think now we have to look at going to the community and talking to them," Johnson said. "Then if we assume they will say move this forward, then we will have to look at actual sites. Do we know where that's going to be at this point in time? No, but at the same point we do have some opportunities that have been presented to us that we'll have to look at very closely." Johnson is hoping those next steps can be taken within the next year. A supervised injection site would allow users to bring drugs they had obtained and inject them where safe syringes would be provided and health care professionals are on standby in event of overdose. The feasibility study surveyed 200 people who reported injecting drugs within the past six months. It found that 69 per cent said they would use a supervised injection site while another 11 per cent said they might be willing to use a site. Thomas Kerr, the study's principal investigator and a research scientist at the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, said the sites can be a "win-win" for both injecting drug users as well as the broader public. There is "no serious scientific debate" about the merits of a supervised site, he added. "Communities are safer as a result of these facilities and deal with less public disorder related to injecting; and people who use drugs get the health care they need," Kerr said. "If you're someone who's angry about discarded syringes in your neighbourhood, who's tired of seeing people injecting in public places, well then what you want is a supervised injecting facility." The study found that 75 per cent of respondents reported injecting in the city's south core within the past six months, compared to 17 per cent in the city's north core. It recommended the city look at having a site in each area. "The truth is, people will not walk miles and miles and miles to use these facilities," Kerr said. "They need to be close and accessible to where people live and where they buy or consume drugs." The only two safe injection sites currently in Canada are located in Vancouver, where the first one was established in the city's downtown east side in 2003. On Monday, federal Health Minister Jane Philpott announced three injection sites had been approved for Montreal. Other Ontario cities exploring supervised injection sites include Toronto, Ottawa and London. Kerr said a number of mobile supervised sites are being established across British Columbia, where more than 900 people died across the province from drug overdoses in 2016. The feasibility study consulted a number of community stakeholders, who expressed desire for a facility that also provides opportunity for participants to receive mental health and addiction services. "I think the primary objectives are around disease prevention, overdose prevention but certainly a major objective is connecting people with other services and evaulations from around the world have shown these facilities - as far as harm reduction interventions go - are uniquely effective in facilitating those types of referrals," Kerr said. Cynthia Olsen, co-ordinator of the city's drug strategy, said there are some parallels that can be drawn between a supervised injection site and Shelter House's managed alcohol program, which has operated since 2012. "We're talking about allowing individuals who are very vulnerable and marginalized to have access to their substances without requiring anything else of them to receive services," Olsen said. "We know the participants in the managed alcohol program are having more access to health care resources, to other programming and that's the envisioning of what a site and services might look like in Thunder Bay." Johnson said the next steps include recommendations about public consultation being brought to the drug strategy, which would lead to recommendations to city council and then trying to find appropriate sites. She acknowledged it would still have to be determined would be who is on the hook to pay for the facility, though she was optimistic the city could get some help. "We know the province of Ontario and the minister of health is supporting this direction. So, I'm hoping with that support would come some money at some point in time as well," Johnson said. SURVEY SAYS ... 200 respondents who reported injecting drugs within six months of being surveyed Median age: 36 Female: 44 per cent Male: 56 per cent Homeless or in unstable housing: 67 per cent Sex work in the past 6 months: 18 per cent Incarcerated in past 6 months: 7 per cent Self-reported hepatitis C-positive: 34 per cent Self-reported HIV-positive: 5 per cent Willingness to use SIS: 69 per cent DRUG USE Daily: 31 per cent More than once a week: 27 per cent Once a week: 14 per cent 1-3 times a month: 18 per cent Less than once a month: 11 per cent Shared syringes: 12 per cent Overdosed at least once in life: 39 per cent Overdosed in past 6 months: 8 per cent - --- MAP posted-by: Matt