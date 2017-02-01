Pubdate: Wed, 01 Feb 2017 Source: Richmond News (CN BC) Copyright: 2017, Lower Mainland Publishing Group Inc. Contact: http://www.richmond-news.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1244 Author: Alan Campbell WEED STORE DEFIED CITY TICKETS A store caught by police allegedly selling marijuana and illegal marijuana-related products has been the recipient of numerous City of Richmond bylaw infraction tickets. The Richmond News reported last week how Richmond RCMP executed a search warrant at the at the WeeMedical Wellness Center on Anderson Road, just a few yards from the front door of Richmond City Hall. Police said that, during the search, they found dozens of bags of illegal marijuana and marijuana-based products, including candy-like items, for sale. And according to the City of Richmond, bylaw officers have been pursuing the store for some time for operating without a licence and had issued a "number of tickets." "We were continuing to seek to bring them, voluntarily, into compliance with our bylaws; however, they continued to operate," said city spokesperson Ted Townsend. "We will continue to monitor the premises to determine if further action is necessary." Both the RCMP and the city believe WeeMedical hasn't opened since it received the RCMP "visit" last Tuesday, Jan. 24. When the News arrived at the store on Monday afternoon, the blinds were closed and the door was locked. According to the police, around 180 small bags, believed to contain marijuana, and quantities of baked goods, confectioneries and other edible products, believed to contain marijuana, were seized during last week's search. The Mounties described a scene where they arrived at the store and, even after entering, their presence was barely noticed by staff, who were, apparently "preoccupied" with another activity. Among the products seized by police were marijuana-laced gummy worms, jelly cola bottles, chocolate bars and potato chips. "As the law currently stands, it is illegal to operate a business without a licence and it is illegal to sell or distribute marijuana/marijuana-based products. Full stop," said Richmond RCMP's Cpl. Dennis Hwang last week. "Until such time as the law changes, you can most certainly expect a visit from us." Ahead of the expected federal legalization of marijuana, the City of Richmond has already taken a proactive approach to preventing the potential proliferation of marijuana dispensaries across the city. City councillors approved a bylaw amendment to ban dispensaries, but may revisit the issue should federal legalization take effect. A federal report with a commitment to introduce legislation on legalizing marijuana is expected this spring, according to Canada's Ministry of Justice. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt