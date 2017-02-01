 
Pubdate: Wed, 01 Feb 2017
Source: Winnipeg Sun (CN MB)
Author: Glen Dawkins
AFM OUTLINES POSITION ON POT LEGALIZATION

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba is urging the federal government
to use a public health approach matched with strict regulation when
legalizing marijuana.

"This provides us with a very unique opportunity," said Dr. Sheri
Fandrey of the AFM, which released a position statement Tuesday. "This
is the first time since Prohibition that a substance which is
currently illegal is becoming legal and fortunately the process has
enough lead time that we can get ahead of the curve and start to
provide some of the resources - educational, outreach, data collection
- - prior to the change happening and cannabis being made legal.

"It really provides us with a great opportunity to contribute to the
health and well-being of Manitobans and that's really what drives
organizations like the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba."

That comprehensive approach, Fandrey said, should include the
collection of data on non-medical cannabis use, education for youth as
well as adults, parents and educators on the potential harms related
to cannabis use and early intervention and treatment services.

"The public health approach is really looking at how we can best make
use of our resources to keep Manitobans safe," said Fandrey.

The federal government has promised to table legislation in spring
2017 to legalize marijuana use. In December, a task force appointed by
the Trudeau government to study the issue recommended that sales be
restricted to those 18 and older, with a personal possession limit of
30 grams.
