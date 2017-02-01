 
Pubdate: Wed, 01 Feb 2017
Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON)
Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership
Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor
Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329
Author: Vito Pilieci
Page: A3

POT SHOP SHUTTERED

Cops close down Weeds dispensary

Ottawa police quietly forced the closure of a downtown marijuana
dispensary on Tuesday afternoon.

Police drew a security screen across the front window of the Weeds
dispensary to prevent passersby from seeing inside, but at least two
officers were visible gathering items and packing them into boxes.

Police confirmed the address for the shop, 224 Bank St., was the scene
of a "police operation" but would not elaborate.

Customers, who would not disclose their identities, were taken aback
by the closure, with many expressing frustration.

The Bank Street location opened last spring. The store's owner
operates a second shop on Montreal Road, which opened in February 2016
but was forced to close in October when Canada Post seized its
shipments in the mail. That location has since struggled to remain
open due to various ongoing investigations.

Earlier in January, police charged two people after a raid on the
TopSpot marijuana dispensary on Bank Street. The man and a woman were
charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking,
possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited
weapon. No names were released.

Weeds is the 11th marijuana dispensary to be raided by police since
early November. At least six of the raided shops have reopened.

Police have repeatedly stated that any business not licensed to sell
marijuana by Health Canada is operating illegally.
- ---
MAP posted-by: Matt