Pubdate: Wed, 01 Feb 2017 Source: Ottawa Sun (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 Canoe Limited Partnership Contact: http://www.ottawasun.com/letter-to-editor Website: http://www.ottawasun.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/329 Author: Vito Pilieci Page: A3 POT SHOP SHUTTERED Cops close down Weeds dispensary Ottawa police quietly forced the closure of a downtown marijuana dispensary on Tuesday afternoon. Police drew a security screen across the front window of the Weeds dispensary to prevent passersby from seeing inside, but at least two officers were visible gathering items and packing them into boxes. Police confirmed the address for the shop, 224 Bank St., was the scene of a "police operation" but would not elaborate. Customers, who would not disclose their identities, were taken aback by the closure, with many expressing frustration. The Bank Street location opened last spring. The store's owner operates a second shop on Montreal Road, which opened in February 2016 but was forced to close in October when Canada Post seized its shipments in the mail. That location has since struggled to remain open due to various ongoing investigations. Earlier in January, police charged two people after a raid on the TopSpot marijuana dispensary on Bank Street. The man and a woman were charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon. No names were released. Weeds is the 11th marijuana dispensary to be raided by police since early November. At least six of the raided shops have reopened. Police have repeatedly stated that any business not licensed to sell marijuana by Health Canada is operating illegally.