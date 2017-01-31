Pubdate: Tue, 31 Jan 2017 Source: Cape Breton Post (CN NS) Copyright: 2017 Cape Breton Post Contact: http://www.capebretonpost.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/777 Page: A3 FEDERAL JAIL TERM ISSUED Former corrections employee sentenced on drug trafficking A Sydney Mines woman was given a two-year federal jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to drug trafficking at the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. Special federal prosecutor David Iannetti told the court that Nicole Marie Smith, 46, came to the attention of jail officials when a letter was found in which an inmate thanked Smith for bringing marijuana into the facility. Smith worked part time in the kitchen at the provincial jail and had struck up a friendship with a male inmate who also worked in the kitchen. While there was no evidence to suggest they had shared an intimate relationship, Iannetti said Smith told police the inmate was a friend of her brother's and that she felt sorry for him. He repeatedly asked Smith, said Iannetti, to pick up packages for him and bring them to the jail. After the inmate was released, Smith found herself being directed by another person who continued to arrange for packages to be delivered. The offences occurred between August and September 2016 in Gardiner Mines. Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and hashish. She was found in possession of a combined total of 107 grams. Authorities at the jail alerted Cape Breton Regional Police to the letter and police set up surveillance on Smith. Iannetti said while Smith claims she never knew what was inside the packages, she did acknowledge to bringing the items into the jail. Smith turned over her cellphone to police who tracked a number of calls from the correctional centre to Smith. Also, police found numerous letters from the inmate to Smith in which the inmate professed his love for her. Defence lawyer TJ McKeough said the inmate really played on the emotions of Smith. "She was played upon," he said, adding she now wants to put the incident behind her and move forward. "You feel into a trap," said provincial court Judge Brian Williston, adding Smith was in a position of trust as an employee of the facility. Williston accepted the joint recommendation for a two-year federal jail sentence along with a 10-year ban on possessing firearms or explosives. Smith is also to submit a DNA sample to the national registry. Opened in 1975, the correctional centre is a medium-security facility with a maximum capacity for 96 adult male offenders and a staff of 102 employees. - --- MAP posted-by: Matt