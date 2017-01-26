Pubdate: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 Source: Hamilton Spectator (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The Hamilton Spectator Contact: http://www.thespec.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/181 Author: George Rooney Page: A10 POT DISPENSARIES WILL BE OUT OF LUCK RE: Seeing through the fog on marijuana (Jan. 24) Excellent article by Howard Elliott on marijuana legalization. It also reinforces my belief that marijuana dispensaries in Ontario will all be outlawed if pot is legalized. The legalization of marijuana will not be welcome for the powerful lobbyists of pharmaceutical industries because they will lose profits. The breweries and distilleries will also lose profits because they are in charge of the "feel good" industry and don't want people buying pot instead of liquor or beer. You can expect the Ontario government to only allow the LCBO to sell pot. Don't expect the Liberals to allow, as the federal study results recommended, homes to grow any marijuana plants because there is no way to tax it. Therefore marijuana will be sold in liquor stores. That will allow and increase the number of impaired drivers based on an officer's discretion because there are no legal limits for pot. If marijuana is legalized and embraced by Canadians, then within a few years, antidepressant drugs, breweries and distilleries will have lost millions of dollars in profits. George Rooney, Hamilton - --- MAP posted-by: Matt