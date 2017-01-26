Pubdate: Thu, 26 Jan 2017 Source: Hartford Courant (CT) Copyright: 2017 The Hartford Courant Contact: http://drugsense.org/url/IpIfHam4 Website: http://www.courant.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/183 MALLOY ANNOUNCES LEGISLATIVE PROPOSALS TO HELP CURB OPIOID EPIDEMIC [photo] This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. (Toby Talbot / AP) Flanked by commissioners from a half-dozen state agencies, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced legislative pointed at prescription drugs, a dangerous pathway to opioid addiction. "Every city and every town in the country has been touched in some way by substance abuse -- and in particular the growing prescription pain killer epidemic. Our local communities are no exception. This is a complex crisis that does not have one root cause, nor does it have a simple solution," Malloy said in a statement. "Addiction is a disease, and together we can treat and prevent it. Our work on this front will not be finished until our communities and our families are no longer struggling with the grave costs of this illness." The proposal during this legislative session calls for requiring electronic prescriptions, aiding in the destruction of unused prescriptions, allowing patients to refuse opioids, expand required information on the risk of addiction and encouraging data sharing. In recent years, efforts by the legislature, some proposed by Malloy, have aimed at changing how opioids are prescribed, including enhancing a prescription monitoring system and curbing initial prescriptions for acute conditions to seven days. "Nearly half of all opioid-related deaths in our country involve prescription painkillers. While prescription painkillers have a place in treating patients experiencing pain, it's important that they are prescribed responsibly and safely stored," Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon said, who joined Malloy, in a statement. - --- MAP posted-by: