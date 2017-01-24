 
WEST MILFORD POLICE REVIVE OVERDOSE VICTIM

West Milford police revived a 31-year-old Hewitt woman suffering from a
heroin overdose on Jan. 21.

[photo] A West Milford police car sits idle behind town hall on Dec. 31,
2016.(Photo: Joe Sarno/NorthJersey.com)

WEST MILFORD -- Local police revived a 31-year-old Hewitt woman suffering
from an apparent heroin overdose on Saturday afternoon.

West Milford police officers administered the opioid-blocking medication
naloxone to the resident after finding her unresponsive at approximately
2:12 p.m. on Jan. 21, according a Jan. 24 press release from the Passaic
County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman subsequently became responsive but remained sedated, the release
reads. She was then transferred to the care of local emergency medical
services.

Officers found the woman with blue lips near several empty heroin bags
stamped "Jackpot" in her vicinity, according to he release.

The incident marked the seventh administration of Naloxone in the county
this month, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
