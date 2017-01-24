Pubdate: Tue, 24 Jan 2017 Source: Herald News (West Paterson, NJ) Copyright: 2017 North Jersey Media Group Inc. Contact: http://www.northjersey.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/2911 WEST MILFORD POLICE REVIVE OVERDOSE VICTIM West Milford police revived a 31-year-old Hewitt woman suffering from a heroin overdose on Jan. 21. [photo] A West Milford police car sits idle behind town hall on Dec. 31, 2016.(Photo: Joe Sarno/NorthJersey.com) WEST MILFORD -- Local police revived a 31-year-old Hewitt woman suffering from an apparent heroin overdose on Saturday afternoon. West Milford police officers administered the opioid-blocking medication naloxone to the resident after finding her unresponsive at approximately 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 21, according a Jan. 24 press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. The woman subsequently became responsive but remained sedated, the release reads. She was then transferred to the care of local emergency medical services. Officers found the woman with blue lips near several empty heroin bags stamped "Jackpot" in her vicinity, according to he release. The incident marked the seventh administration of Naloxone in the county this month, according to the Prosecutor's Office. - --- MAP posted-by: