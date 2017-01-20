 
Pubdate: Fri, 20 Jan 2017
Source: Sunstar Manila (Philippines)
Copyright: 2017, Sunstar
Author: Ruth Abbey Gita

POLICE INVOLVEMENT IN KOREAN SLAY WON'T AFFECT DRUG WAR

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs would not be affected by the
abduction-slay of a South Korean businessman by the anti-drug police
operatives, his chief legal counsel said.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Duterte would not
allow any members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to further
commit irregularities.

Panelo said the Chief Executive would make sure that the police officials
involved in the killing of Hanjin executive Jee Ick-joo would face legal
consequences.

"Regarding the murdered Korean businessman, the President will not
tolerate any police abuse. All these police scalawags will be dealt with
and prosecuted to the fullest under the law," Panelo said in a chance
interview.

"They will pay for that," he added, referring to the policemen who
abducted and killed Jee.

The Department of Justice has approved the filing of kidnap for ransom
with homicide charges against Senior Police Officer (SPO) 4 Roy Villegas,
SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, Ramon Yalung and several John Does who kidnapped
Jee from his home in Angeles City on October 18 on false charges of
illegal drug activities.

A police officer was identified as the one who strangled Jee to death
inside Camp Crame on the same day.

To prevent such incident from happening again, Panelo said the government
would strictly enforce the law to those who would try to circumvent it.

"Again, the assurance will always be that the government will be strict in
the enforcement of the law," Panelo said.

"That will be always the guarantee. So that those who will violate it will
know beforehand that they're going to risk themselves of either being
killed, jailed or die in an electric chair or death penalty imposed by
law," he added.

Despite the incident, Panelo is confident that the administration's
campaign against illicit drug trade would continue to be "successful."

"[Drug war will] not really [be affected]. It has bren successful so far.
So any impairment by reason of this incident will not affect the success
of the project," Panelo said. (SunStar Philippines)
