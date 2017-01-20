Pubdate: Fri, 20 Jan 2017 Source: Hamilton Spectator (CN ON) Copyright: 2017 The Hamilton Spectator Contact: http://www.thespec.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/181 Author: Matthew Van Dongen Page: A4 POT DISPENSARIES UNDER FIRE Bylaw enforcement officers to target storefronts, memo says The city is abandoning its hands-off approach to illegal marijuana dispensaries and forming a team to search for possible bylaw violations by the proliferating pot sellers. Planning director Jason Thorne sent an update memo to city councillors Thursday announcing licensing and bylaw officials will team up to examine 15 known storefront pot sellers "to determine if there is any violation of municipal bylaws." The storefront sale of marijuana is illegal, but shops purporting to sell exclusively to medical patients with prescriptions started popping up across Canada after the courts struck down federal rules as unconstitutional more than a year ago. A federal task force on marijuana legalization released dozens of recommendations in December that include allowing some form of storefront sales. But for now, such retail outlets remain illegal, and Hamilton police started cracking down on storefront medical pot operations in earnest last year. Examples of raided pot spots include Bright Moments on King Street East, Escarpment Wellness on King Street East, MMJ-Canada's Urban Dispensary in Hess Village and Royal Farmacy on Main Street East. Up until now, any complaints to city bylaw about the dispensaries have been redirected to police. But Thorne's memo says city officials will now review known dispensary locations for possible bylaw breaches "in order to ensure public safety." The memo lists violations like improper zoning, sign bylaw and property standards issues as possible crackdown candidates. Thorne and licensing director Ken Leendertse, who is listed as the point person on the effort, were not available for comment Thursday evening. Tamara Hirsch, who has opened medical marijuana dispensaries in Westdale and on James Street, said she believes the federal task force recommendations will soon translate into legal storefront operations. But in the meantime, Hirsch said she is lobbying for "interim" municipal licensing for dispensaries. "I'm advocating for regulation. I would welcome that," said Hirsch, suggesting cities could insist on certified lab testing of products as well as "appropriate" security. "But I get the sense, at the moment, that the city is not very supportive (of dispensaries.)" Hirsch said she has heard - via the city - that her Pacifico Health and Wellness locations have spurred resident complaints, but added no one has approached her personally. "It's frustrating, because I believe we're providing a valuable service to people whose needs are otherwise not being met. If anyone has concerns I would love to talk to them about it." - --- MAP posted-by: Matt