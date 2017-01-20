Pubdate: Fri, 20 Jan 2017 Source: Philippine Daily Inquirer (Philippines) Copyright: 2017 Philippine Daily Inquirer Contact: http://www.inquirer.net/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1073 US SHOULDN'T PAY FOR DUTERTE'S DRUG WAR, SAYS PITTSBURGH NEWSPAPER SAN FRANCISCO -- A US newspaper called on Washington to make sure that US aid to the Philippines is not used for President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial ran weeks before the kidnap-for-ransom-murder of a South Korean expatriate in the hands of Philippine National Police officers -- in the guise of an anti-drug operation--came to light and triggered an international outcry. The Post-Gazette editorialized on Jan. 2 that "Even in a roomful of tinhorn dictators, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines would out." Its editorial recalls that Duterte has insulted President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, a UN official whom he called an idiot, admitted to personally killing suspected criminals, and threatened to burn down the U.N. headquarters. It also notes Duterte's interest in closer ties with China, a US rival on trade, security and other matters. "It will be especially important to ensure that U.S. aid to the Philippines is not used for illicit purposes, such as a extrajudicial war on drugs. Duterte's outbursts are more unsettling than braggadocio. They give the impression that he's unhinged," the editorial states. "In recent days, Duterte's comments have become increasingly outrageous," raising more questions about how the United States should deal with him, the editorial states further. The newspaper notes that three US senators, "including Marco Rubio of Florida, a state with a large Filipino population," have asked the State Department to probe if millions of dollars in aid have been earmarked for law-enforcement training in the Philippines and "diverted to extrajudicial drug fighting." If so, "US and international policy toward Duterte should be modified accordingly." "[Duterte] is not likely to appreciate the scrutiny. If he comes to New York, someone should be assigned to watch him," the Post-Gazette advises. - --- MAP posted-by: