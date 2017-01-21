 
Pubdate: Sat, 21 Jan 2017
Source: Philadelphia Daily News (PA)
Copyright: 2017 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc.
Contact: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/about/feedback/
Website: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/
Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/339
Author: Sam Wood

MAYOR, DEA TO HOLD OPIOID SUMMIT IN WEST KENSINGTON

Mayor Kenney and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration will lead
a community summit Saturday to address the opioid epidemic in
Philadelphia's Fairhill and West Kensington neighborhoods, epicenter of
addiction in the region.

The summit, called "El Barrio Es Nuestro" ("The Community Is Ours"), will
give residents a chance to speak in English or Spanish about
quality-of-life issues with key city officials, including members of the
mayor's recently launched Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.

"This neighborhood is one of the worst-hit areas in the entire country,"
Gary Tuggle, the DEA's special agent in charge of the Philadelphia field
division, said. "By bringing together health, law enforcement, and
community leaders, we hope to come up with a solution."

Speakers will include Kenney, Tuggle, city Health Commissioner Robert
Farley, Managing Director Michael DiBerardinis, Licenses and Inspections
Commissioner David Perri, and Jane Golden, director of the Mural Arts
Program. Additional participants will include Joanna Otero-Cruz, deputy
managing director of community services; Inspector Michael McCarrick of
the Police Department, Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez; and Carlton
Hall of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.

Admission is free. The program is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the
Salvation Army, 3150 N. Mascher St. To register, call 215-686-6313.
- ---
MAP posted-by: