Pubdate: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 Source: Philadelphia Daily News (PA) Copyright: 2017 Philadelphia Newspapers Inc. Contact: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/about/feedback/ Website: http://www.philly.com/dailynews/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/339 Author: Sam Wood MAYOR, DEA TO HOLD OPIOID SUMMIT IN WEST KENSINGTON Mayor Kenney and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration will lead a community summit Saturday to address the opioid epidemic in Philadelphia's Fairhill and West Kensington neighborhoods, epicenter of addiction in the region. The summit, called "El Barrio Es Nuestro" ("The Community Is Ours"), will give residents a chance to speak in English or Spanish about quality-of-life issues with key city officials, including members of the mayor's recently launched Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic. "This neighborhood is one of the worst-hit areas in the entire country," Gary Tuggle, the DEA's special agent in charge of the Philadelphia field division, said. "By bringing together health, law enforcement, and community leaders, we hope to come up with a solution." Speakers will include Kenney, Tuggle, city Health Commissioner Robert Farley, Managing Director Michael DiBerardinis, Licenses and Inspections Commissioner David Perri, and Jane Golden, director of the Mural Arts Program. Additional participants will include Joanna Otero-Cruz, deputy managing director of community services; Inspector Michael McCarrick of the Police Department, Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez; and Carlton Hall of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America. Admission is free. The program is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 3150 N. Mascher St. To register, call 215-686-6313. - --- MAP posted-by: