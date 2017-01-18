Pubdate: Wed, 18 Jan 2017 Source: Observer, The (CN ON) Copyright: 2017, Sarnia Observer Contact: http://www.theobserver.ca/letters Website: http://www.theobserver.ca Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/1676 Author: Tyler Kula Page: A1 ST. CLAIR TWP. TAKES AIM AT MEDICAL-POT PRODUCERS Public meeting on medical-marijuana production zoning scheduled Feb. 6 St. Clair Township is moving to restrict where medical marijuana producers can set up shop in the municipality. A 6:45 p.m. public meeting is planned for council chambers in Mooretown on Feb. 6 to gather input on a proposal to change the township's official plan, restricting licenced medical marijuana production sites to industrial-zoned areas. "(So) that there's a separation distance from sensitive land uses such as schools and residences," said John Rodey, chief administrative officer. The move comes after council rejected a temporary rezoning application last September for a medical marijuana facility operating out of the former Murray Street school property in Corunna. The facility operators had obtained federal licencing in 2013 and had been running the business several years - harvesting more than 130 marijuana plants for two residents, suffering from fibromyalgia and severe arthritis, in Lambton County - in the residential area without municipal zoning approval. The rezoning application came after the township learned about the operation, in the former school's gymnasium, and - unable to contact the owner - moved to shut it down. An appeal over the rezoning denial goes to the Ontario Municipal Board April 24, with an 11 a.m. hearing in township council chambers. The process to legally close the facility can't happen while the OMB appeal is pending, Rodey said. Neither he nor Alan Patton, the London-based lawyer representing the building's owner at the upcoming OMB hearing, could say whether the grow operation was still underway. "From our standpoint, it's not really productive to charge them and take them to court now until we see what happens with the OMB," Rodey said. Meanwhile, the official plan amendment anticipates more medical marijuana producers setting up shop in St. Clair Township, he said. "We expect not just this application," he said. Similar official-plan updates have happened in Chatham-Kent, Toronto and Ottawa, according to the amendment. Rodey said he hasn't received any calls about the upcoming meeting. "I'm sure there are some people there who will be concerned and other people who think if we're going to have these facilities that, in fact, we should put them in areas that aren't next to neighbours," he said. "And certainly that is why council turned the first one down. They didn't feel the location was appropriate." The amendment is a move to regulate producers instead of prohibiting them, he said. "If we prohibit them and the Ontario Municipal Board has no alternative, they may just permit them in areas you don't want them," he said. - - With files from Sarnia This Week's Carl Hnatyshyn - --- MAP posted-by: Matt