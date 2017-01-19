Pubdate: Thu, 19 Jan 2017 Source: Blade, The (Toledo, OH) Copyright: 2017 The Blade Contact: http://www.toledoblade.com/ Details: http://www.mapinc.org/media/48 TOWN CENTER TO TRAIN FOR USING NALOXONE The Town Center at Levis Commons, a retail center off State Rt. 25 in Perrysburg, said Wednesday it will train some of its security, cleaning, and management staff to administer a life-saving drug used to counteract opiate overdoses. The center said it was important to acknowledge the heroin problem with training about a drug that can halt the affects of an opiate overdose. Employees are to be trained by the end of next week by officials with the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program. Training will include how to identify a possible overdose and how to administer naloxone. - --- MAP posted-by: