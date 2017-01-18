 
Pubdate: Wed, 18 Jan 2017
Source: Herald News (West Paterson, NJ)
WAYNE POLICE: WOMAN'S HEROIN STAMPED 'SUICIDE SQUAD'

[Name redacted] of Denville, was charged by Wayne police with possession
of heroin.(Photo: Courtesy of Wayne Police)

[Name redacted], 26, of Denville was arrested and charged with possession
of 39 bags of heroin, among other charges, on Jan. 4.

According to police records, Officer Tomasz Cydzik observed a 2000 Honda
Civic parked in the CVS parking lot on Hamburg Turnpike with her head down
"as if unconscious" around 9:40 p.m. When the officer approached, [name
redacted] opened her eyes and police observed an uncapped syringe inside
the vehicle, according to police reports. After further investigation,
five Suboxone under-the-tongue films, one Clonazepam pill, a
sandwich-sized plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, two additional
hypodermic needles, multiple open glassine bags of suspected heroin, 39
additional bags of heroin stamped "suicide squad" and one small zip lock
bag containing suspected cocaine, police records show.

[Name redacted] was also charged with possession of controlled dangerous
substances in a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of various CDS,
possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes.

The five CDS charges include possession of marijuana, heroin, cocaine,
Suboxone and Clonazepam, according to police reports.

[Name redacted] was released on a summons complaint.
